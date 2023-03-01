STILLWATER — The words “The Road To Tulsa” are the first thing seen when entering Oklahoma State’s new wrestling locker room.

On a large glass divider in the center of the room, the team covered the panes with a graphic — signifying the end goal. Each dual this season serving as a figurative mile-marker to Tulsa, where the NCAA Wrestling Championships will be held from March 16-18 at the BOK Center.

On one half of the graphic, images of Dustin Plott, the Cowboys’ 174-pound starter litter the right side.

The other side is filled with images of Daton Fix, OSU’s 133-pound star.

Fix has been a staple in the Cowboys’ lineup over the past four seasons, stringing together a career record of 93-4 and accumulating a 22-0 record this year.

Yet, the road to Tulsa is a well-known one for Fix. It’s home to him. Fix grew up in Sand Springs, wrestling to four state championships and an undefeated record in high school.

His family is there. His father, Derek, coached him in high school.

“It’s where I grew up, so anytime you get to go back and have a chance to do something special in your hometown it’s always a pretty big deal,” Fix told the Tulsa World.

It's also the city where Fix could capture an elusive accolade.

Fix will wrestle in the Big 12 Tournament this weekend at the BOK Center, an individual championship he’s won three times before competing in the NCAA National Championships two weeks later in the same venue.

While the conference championships are there for Fix, the national title has been elusive.

In his three trips to the national championships, Fix has finished runner-up each time. He’s picked himself up off the mat thrice, each time watching opponents jubilantly celebrate their own victory.

Fix's hand hasn't been raised before.

Now, in his own hometown, Fix — ranked the No. 2 wrestler at his weight — will get the opportunity to reverse the trend.

“Yeah, I think it’s awesome,” OSU coach John Smith said of the storyline. “But, it’s real important that we recognize for him ... just go do it.”

Scarred memories

Fix admits, he isn’t a stressed person.

He takes the highs with the highs, and the lows with the lows. There’s been plenty of each for Fix during his collegiate career.

“I don’t think there’s any more pressure than there needs to be,” he said. “I’m just doing what I love to do, so there’s no reason to put any more pressure on myself than I need.”

There's enough pressure already, Fix said. He was a coveted wrestler out of high school. He’s lost only four collegiate matches. The Olympic dream is still very much alive for him, Fix said.

Even with the massive weight on his shoulders heading into his fourth national title run, Fix remains level-headed.

“He’s not supposed to do anything. He wants to do it,” Smith said. “He needs to make sure that attitude remains, 'I don’t have to do anything, I want to do it', because it’s in Tulsa, just embrace that opportunity.”

But the memories come back occasionally.

There’s the one where Fix loses in double overtime to Rutgers’ Nick Suriano, after Suriano scored a takedown in sudden victory. He’d grabbed Fix’s headgear, but after a review, officials ruled it was clean.

With nine seconds remaining in the first overtime period, Fix led the dual by a point. Nine seconds from a national championship.

Instead, Fix watched as Suriano flexed his muscles to the crowd and his hand raised in the air.

There’s another overtime one. This time, it was Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young scoring a takedown in sudden victory in an empty arena due to COVID-19 restrictions. Fix jogged off the mat as Bravo-Young’s arm was raised.

There’s even another Bravo-Young one. Down a point in the dying seconds of the third, Fix lunged at Bravo-Young’s legs for a last-ditch score. Bravo-Young leapt over Fix as the buzzer sounded.

They serve as some of Fix’s hardest moments.

“Every time I’ve walked off that stage and I haven’t gotten my hand raised, that’s always ... that’s never fun,” he said. “I don’t think that I would be the wrestler I am, I don’t think I would be the person I am without those experiences.”

Fix isn’t one to dwell on the losses. When searching for extra motivation, Fix brings those scarred memories to the front of his mind. Those three account for all but one collegiate loss for him, the remaining being a 3-1 loss to No. 4 Micky Philippi of Pittsburgh as a redshirt freshman.

He admits, they are the hardest to stomach.

“I think about it whenever times are tough, get hard during practice, maybe I’m not feeling that motivated that day, I’ll kind of bring those memories back when I need to,” Fix said. “But, it’s not something I need to bring back very often. I can bring them back and it’s pretty real when I do.”

Reaching the pinnacle

On the evening of Feb. 16, Oklahoma State celebrated its senior night festivities, honored five wrestlers and defeating Oklahoma 26-6.

Following the dual, Fix — who can still return for one final year if he wants — was asked about his future with the program. He wasn’t recognized during the celebrations but is yet to decide on what he’ll do with his COVID year of eligibility.

“I think it makes sense for me to take advantage of every year for sure,” Fix said. “I’m not going to say anything right now for sure, but I wasn’t up there on the stage for senior night, so that’s a pretty good indicator of where my mind’s at.”

But, going out on top, securing his first national championship in his hometown of Tulsa in two weeks could be the proper send-off to his decorated collegiate career.

To that idea, Fix simply responded: “But being a two-time national champ would be a pretty good story too.”

Before nationals, Fix will compete in his fourth Big 12 Tournament this weekend at the BOK Center in Tulsa, ranked as the No. 1 seed for the third-straight time. He’s won all three of his past visits.

But Fix remains calm ahead of it. Smith said he likes the level Fix is currently wrestling at ahead of the postseason; high praise from a coach who looks with a critical eye.

“I see a level that I really like,” Smith said. “I think he’s wrestled his practices over the last week has been as good as any I’ve seen. What’s that mean? We’ll see.”

How Fix performs is yet to be determined. Based on seeding and the outlay of the field, he appears on a crash-course to meet with Bravo-Young — who is the top-ranked wrestler at the weight this year — for a third time in the finals.

Or, another competitor could lay stake.

Regardless, one thing is for certain. The stage is now set.

“You get all kinds of different memories,” Fix said when discussing the city of Tulsa. “You go to different places and it is always happy memories. Hopefully, I can make some more good memories here in the next couple weeks.”