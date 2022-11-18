‘Let’s go kill them boys': Approaching one of the final Big 12 meetings between the schools, Sooners and Cowboys recall their Bedlam debuts

Norman — When he allows his mind to float back to Nov. 27, 1999, the day the Bedlam rivalry formally introduced itself to Brent Venables, Oklahoma’s first-year head coach thinks of the names first.

Stockar McDougle. Bob Simmons. Tony Lindsay.

Then come some of the feelings from 23 years ago.

“'Why do we have to play this game on Thanksgiving?'” Venables recalled wondering to himself earlier this week. “...I remember thinking that, if you want me to be transparent and honest.”

Twenty-eight years old then, 51 years old now, Venables remembers winning, too. He remembers the rushing score McDougle pounded in out of the jumbo package. And he remembers the Sooners 44-7 rout over Oklahoma State in Norman.

“It was like the Super Bowl for us,” he said. “That's what I remember.”

Whether OU leaves for the SEC in 2025 or some year sooner, Saturday night in Norman will mark one of the final editions of the Bedlam rivalry, at least for some time.

The Sooners’ decision — alongside Texas — to trade in yearly matchups with Kansas State, TCU, Baylor and Texas Tech for Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee will remove OU from the Cowboys’ annual conference calendar. And top leadership in Stillwater is adamant that the university will not break contracts or disrupt its future nonconference plans in order to maintain the nearly 120-year old rivalry game beyond the Sooners’ exit.

That means Bedlam debut moments and memories like Venables’, and those of say Dewey Selmon, Terry Miller, Joe Washington and Pat Jones, for instance, will soon turn to relics of the past not guaranteed to the future.

“I hope that people will really rally around the game and treasure what Bedlam has been,” said J.C Watts, who quarterbacked the Sooners from 1978-80. “Because I don’t think it’s any secret that we’re going to lose this.”

In that spirit, let’s take a dive into the past — as far back as 1972 and as recent as November 2021 — and into the initial Bedlam experiences of some of the rivalry’s defining figures, the kind of stories future classes of Sooners and Cowboys may not get to tell.

'It changes your world'

Age, Dewey Selmon says, tends to mellow the mind.

Today, the two-time All-American defender counts a handful of Cowboys among his friends. Mike Gundy and Calvin Miller. Derrel Gofourth and Terry Miller. Barry Sanders, Selmon explains, remains perhaps the greatest running back he’s ever faced.

“I really respect those guys,” he says. “You realize we’re very lucky to have two high-caliber teams to represent this state so well.”

A year before brothers Lee Roy and Lucious joined him on campus, Dewey faced OSU for the first time on his own on Dec. 2, 1972, possessing a slightly different perspective.

“At 18 years old, it’s ‘Let’s go kill them boys.’”

Pat Jones’ introduction to the rivalry came in Stillwater on Nov. 3, 1979 with a dose of familiarity.

Five years before taking the top job at OSU, Jones was coordinating the Cowboys’ defense under Jimmy Johnson. With Barry Switzer and Larry Lacewell on the opposite sideline, ties back to Arkansas hung in the air.

Less familiar to Jones at the time? The sound the Sooners made when they arrived.

“I can remember being down on the field during the pregame warmup and when the OU kids came down the ramp, it wasn’t like they were just going about their business,” Jones recalled. “I mean, they were cranked up. The record of 90-19-7 speaks for itself. But it wasn't like they came down the ramp taking anything for granted. That jumped out at me.

“They were wound tight, ready to get after it. And they did. They ended up beating us in that ball game, 38-7.”

On the same day Selmon met Bedlam in 1972, one of his teammates, the consensus two-time All-American Joe Washington, tried to treat it like any other game. Nearly 50 years later, a lifetime engulfed in the rivalry couldn’t prepare Drake Stoops for what he felt in 2020. Former OSU rusher Jeremy Smith’s 2010 Bedlam debut was life changing.

Washington remembers his first Bedlam coming on a crisp, late fall day. In fact, the ground was so dry that Washington's Spot-Bilt cleats routinely got stuck in the turf on his way to 109 yards rushing and a pair of scores.

But Washington wasn't focused on his footwear. Nor was he worried about the swarming atmosphere surrounding Owen Field. He hardly even had his mind on the 38-15 scoreline in the sixth of nine consecutive Sooners victories over OSU from 1967-75.

Playing next to eventual Heisman Trophy runner-up Greg Pruitt, Washington's attention simply hung on not making any mistakes.

“I’m a freshman and me and Tinker Owens are the only freshmen playing," he said. "And the thing you don’t want to do is mess up as a freshman. When you’re playing in the same backfield as a Heisman trophy candidate, you stay on your P’s and Q’s”

Stoops, the son of a certain former OU head coach, has attended just about every OU-OSU game since he learned to walk. Brennan Clay's barreling overtime scoring run in 2012 and Blake Bell's late touchdown throw to Jalen Saunders stand among his favorite Bedlam memories.

But when it came time for the former walk-on to step into the rivalry in 2020 after limited action the previous two seasons, the butterflies were fluttering in his stomach more than they ever did up in the stands.

"I was definitely really nervous before the game," Stoops said. "You just realize the magnitude of it."

But when the clock hit 0:00 on the Sooners' 41-13 win, in which Stoops caught two passes for 20 yards, those nerves had long since faded.

“It was the COVID year so there weren’t as many people there, but it sure felt like there was," he said. "All the fans that came out — it was super loud. They said it was 25% capacity. I think it was more like 75%.”

Smith, who ran out of the Cowboys' backfield from 2009-13 and won a Big 12 title with OSU in 2011, thought he understood the meaning of a rivalry from his time at Union High School.

Then, on Nov. 27, 2010, he took the first career of his Bedlam career for 28 yards, punched his third one in for a touchdown and experienced a roar inside Boone Pickens Stadium he'd never heard before.

“Going out there and seeing everybody in the stands for Bedlam, it changes your world," Smith said. "It really changes your perspective on college football. Coming from high school ball, Jenks/Union. You got 40,000 attending. That’s what I was used to. You think nothing can get bigger than that.”

'You should have came here'

Maybe it was inside the team facility in Norman. Maybe it was at a local nightclub. Perhaps an on-campus party.

Mike Gundy isn't sure exactly where he was. But what he's still certain of 40-something years later is how felt the first time he saw Brian Bosworth on a recruiting trip to OU in January 1986.

"Boz scared me a little bit," Gundy said this week. "Boz was on a different type of artificial nutrition than I was — period."

Ten or so months later, those same concerns had only dissipated so much when Gundy stepped in under center for the Cowboys opposite Bosworth in Norman.

"I was a little concerned about it when I played him based on the artificial nutrition that he had going on that I didn't have," he said. "But once the game started, it didn't make a difference to me. I mean, if we're gonna have a fight, we're gonna have a fight — it is what it is.”

The Sooners smothered Gundy and Co. and won 19-0 that day.

From opposite sides of the rivalry, Terry Miller and J.C. Watts shared similar first Bedlam experiences. After all, both were coveted by the pair of in-state programs as high school recruits.

Miller's recruitment included trips to Norman and Stillwater and also featured home visit in Colorado from the Selmon brothers. The latter tactic, Miller says now, was unsurprisingly frowned upon by the NCAA.

Ultimately, Miller opted for OSU in the fall of 1974. And the next time he ran into them, the likes of Rod Shoate and Lee Roy, Lucious and Dewey were glad to remind Miller of how they felt about his decision.

“The guys on defense were pretty stout," Miller said. "And those guys had honestly and genuinely tried to get me to come to OU. So when I was getting meleed by them that day, they were like ‘Hey, you should have came here.’

"And in that particular moment, one might say ‘Uh…maybe you’re right.’”

Meanwhile, Watts looked up to the Selmon brothers growing in Eufaula. It was there that Lee Roy pointed him out to Switzer and told his coach that Watts would be his next quarterback.

But Watts took a recruiting trip to Stillwater before eventually settling on OU. He liked the campus, connected with OSU coach Jim Stanley and got introduced to prime rib over dinner with Miller.

None of that made up for the knot in his stomach after OSU dropped the Sooners 31-24 in October 1976, the Cowboys' lone Bedlam win from 1967-94.

"We all stayed in the locker room kind of licking our wounds," Watts recalled.

"We stayed in the locker room for a rather lengthy time and I remember coming out and walking to the dorm and all the OSU fans were still in the stadium bathing in the victory. So we all got a good picture of that. And I think that was a bit of motivation my next four years.”

Watts never lost to OSU again in his career. And 21 years later, he carried Payne County on his way to the United States Congress.

"I was even in the homecoming parade," he said.

Taking it all in

Earlier this week, OU athletic director Joe Castiglione thought back to his first Bedlam in 1998.

OSU beat the Sooners in Stillwater. The home fans stormed the field, tore down the goalposts, then carried them to the top of the stadium. And, for a moment, before cooler heads prevailed and the fans carried the goalposts through the stadium's tunnel, Castiglione was certain he was about to watch a tragedy unfold.

OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg was there that night, too; he remembers it the same way.

His first Bedlam came 13 years earlier. Weiberg can still feel the precipitation hitting his face in the stands at the 1985 "Ice Bowl".

"I can remember I dropped my ticket stub at the start of the game," Weiberg said. "I remember when the game ended thinking I might want that to remember the game. I could see it right there on the ground. But my finger stopped about a half inch before it got to the ticket because it was just under ice.

"There was no picking it up."

Castiglione's first Bedlam as athletic director nearly ended in a set of goalposts falling on a horde of fans. Weiberg's last fall proved only slightly less fretful.

The Cowboys' athletic director sat in his suite when the Sooners turned a 24-24 halftime scoreline into a 33-24 lead entering the fourth quarter, then moved to the sidelines to catch Spencer Sanders' 37-yard touchdown run, Jaylen Warren's go-ahead score and the Collin Oliver sack that sealed OSU's third win of the Gundy era.

No different than 1998, the fans stormed the field in Stillwater. In the fracas, Weiberg's primary objective was to make sure OU's players and staff made it to the locker room untouched. And only after he was sure that was the case could the lifelong OSU fan fully appreciate the moment.

"I remember just standing off to the side out of the way and just taking it all in," he said. "It was just cool to be a small part of it.”

A few hours later, Weiberg went home, poured himself a glass of wine and watched the game all over again from his couch.