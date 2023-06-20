STILLWATER — Buried within the Oklahoma State football roster is a 6-foot-5, 207-pound wide receiver.

He’s the tallest pass catcher the Cowboys possess heading into the 2023 season. After finishing his junior season with 55 receptions, 1,156 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns, the physically gifted receiver even dipped into the possibility of going pro this offseason.

Instead, he jumped into the transfer portal, looking for another season to refine his skills. He’s Leon Johnson III, a Division III All-American from George Fox University in Oregon and possibly the Cowboys’ most intriguing transfer portal acquisition this offseason.

“I haven’t seen anybody as big as Leon,” fellow wide receiver Brennan Presley said.

Johnson’s recruitment moved fast. He entered the portal in January, scoring numerous Division I offers before landing with the Cowboys. It raises the question.

Just how fast does transfer portal recruitment move?

In Johnson’s case, a little under 10 days. He entered the portal, took an official visit to OSU and closed it out with a Jan. 10 commitment.

As for college coaching staffs — scouting multiple players throughout the portal process — what does it look like?

“I would be stepping out of bounds saying that I did anything other than they came and brought them into my office and they told me who they were five minutes before they showed up,” Gundy said.

Gundy continued, pulling out his phone and reading off a text message from earlier in the year. “I’ll give you an example,” he said.

“It says, ‘OK, so and so was here today. You have not sat down with him. You have not seen him face-to-face. His team did this, this, this, just did this. Is on a visit with his dad so and so, his brother, so and so and so, his teammate so and so. He was last on campus in January. His mom, so and so, is here. The mom is this, considered this, national recruit, blah, blah, blah. Alright, good luck coach. Have at it.”

Messages similar to this were common for Gundy to receive throughout the portal window. He equates it to a recruiting version of Cliff Notes.

“Sometimes they would come in and throw a guy on screen and say, ‘Coach, you need to watch this guy and see what you think,’” Gundy continued. “Most of the time it was, here he is, he’ll be here tomorrow and let’s roll.”

Recruiting in the portal moves fast, resulting in due diligence becoming a difficult task for all college coaches, especially during a period when universities are on semester breaks, making it difficult to acquire transcripts and confirm eligibility status.

“We can’t wait,” Gundy said. “If we wait, we lose. We had a few kids came in, had a visit, it was great they left, we found they weren’t even eligible. They just took a free visit.”

Beyond the anecdotal glimpse into the break-neck speed transfer portal recruiting moves at, Johnson’s potential is worth highlighting. Physical attributes and talent are there — look at the height and stats — but the biggest question mark remains how Johnson acclimates to Power Five football.

The opportunity is there. Portal departures dismantled the Cowboys’ wide receiver corps this offseason, leading to ample chance for Johnson to impact the lineup.

“It’ll be interesting to watch Johnson,” Gundy said. “He’s 6-foot-5, he’s already gained 15 pounds and I think his vertical was 36 inches. He was a basketball and baseball player. So how is he at George Fox? We will find out, that’s what’s intriguing about him.”

