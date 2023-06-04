OKLAHOMA CITY — Ashley Rogers’ 136th pitch of the evening was her final.

With two outs already recorded, the Tennessee ace was a strike away from staving off elimination for her team. And after delivering pitch No. 136 to Oklahoma State’s Taylor Tuck, Rogers did just that.

Tuck struck out looking and in a battle of pitchers on Sunday evening at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, Rogers tossed a complete game, striking out five batters, allowing four hits and pushing UT to a 3-1 lead against OSU. The loss ends the Cowgirls' run in the Women's College World Series.

“I feel like I’m pretty conditioned to throw that,” Rogers said of her performance. “I’ve probably thrown over 100 pitches most of my game.”

For OSU (47-16) the Cowgirls finished the WCWS with a 1-2 record.

“Right now, it’s hard,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said. “Obviously, but I think we’ll look back on this and look back as a team with great success. They had great success. We’re better, and we didn’t get quite as far as last year, one day short, but we’re better for it.”

As UT (51-9) rode with Rogers, Gajewski opted to throw ace Kelly Maxwell, who pitched briefly Thursday against Florida State before an extended rain delay. After 2 1/3 innings on Sunday, Maxwell was removed, replaced with Lexi Kilfoyl, who didn’t allow a hit for the remainder of the game.

“I feel like my job in that moment is just to get out of the inning and try and go back with and stop runs from happening,” Kilfoyl said. Following the game, Kilfoyl announced she would return next season to OSU.

The lone blip from Rogers’ night came in the sixth inning when OSU designated player Morgyn Wynne smashed a solo home run to left field for the Cowgirls’ only run of the night.

But it wasn’t the only opportunity.

In the fourth inning, Micaela Wark ripped a two-out, two-strike single into left, followed by Tallen Edwards blasting a double to the right-center wall.

Gajewski attempted to hold Wark at third, but the OSU first baseman rounded the bag toward home as UT’s Destiny Rodriguez fired the relay throw home.

Catcher Giulia Koutsoyanopulos swiftly applied the tag, with Wark being called out. After a review for obstruction, the call was upheld.

“I kept sending her with the intention of I could shut her down if I had to, and I got my hands up,” Gajewski said. “She had her head down. She kind of hesitated, I think. That’s what I felt. So, she saw me, but it is what it is. We didn’t get it done.”

UT coach Karen Weekly said of the play: “That relay play, it’s an everyday thing at practice. Every single day we work that play. They ran it as pretty close to perfection as you could.”

It wouldn’t be the only impressive defensive play from the Lady Volunteers. In the first inning, centerfielder Kiki Milloy made a diving catch to steal a hit from Wynne.

Shortstop Mackenzie Donihoo snagged a popup in the third inning while falling backward, crashing into her teammate.

On the opposite end, OSU committed three errors. A groundball rolled through third baseman Megan Bloodworth’s legs in the first, second baseman Rachel Becker misplayed a groundball and Tuck’s throw from behind the plate to try and catch a runner stealing rolled into the outfielder.

UT’s third run scored on the Tuck error.

The Lady Vols would score their other two runs in the third inning. Maxwell walked Milloy, who quickly stole her 40th base of the season. Third baseman Zaida Puni doubled to right field to open the scoring. Rylie West added another on a single.

The loss pushes OSU out of the WCWS, while UT advances to play No. 3 Florida State in the semifinals on Monday at 6 p.m.

It spells the end for several impactful OSU players, like Wynne, Tuck, shortstop Kiley Naomi, centerfielder Chyenne Factor and second baseman Rachel Becker.

“I never get to be with these girls ever again,” Naomi said. “I’m just feeling a lot right now.”

TENNESSEE 3, OKLAHOMA STATE 1

OSU;000;001;0;—;1;4;3

TEN;002;010;x;—;3;3;0

Maxwell, Kilfoyl (3) and Tuck. Rogers and Koutsoyanopulos. W: Rogers (20-1). L: Maxwell (16-7). Save: None. HR: None. T: 2:33. A: 12,346