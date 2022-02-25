Leaning on his big men in February, Boynton has found potential promise for 2022-23

STILLWATER — For the past three weeks, Mike Boynton has been in what he dubbed Thursday as “GM-mode”.
While Oklahoma State’s 2021-22 season has crawled toward its conclusion — only two games remain after Saturday’s visit to Oklahoma — the Cowboys’ coach has gotten creative with his rotations and watched OSU’s final games through a team-building lens with an eye on next season.
“Once we were pretty much eliminated from winning the league, I started to be more open to trying things that I hadn’t been as open to trying before,” Boynton said.
Among Boynton’s most successful experiments over that span has been his decision to go big.
In each of OSU’s past four games, the Cowboys' (13-14, 6-9) starting lineup has included both 6-foot-7 forward Tyreek Smith and 7-foot center Moussa Cisse. And over that same stretch, 6-9 forward Kalib Boone has featured in 10 or more minutes in as many games — three — as he had in OSU’s previous 10 Big 12 games.
Leaning on rotations featuring two big men inside, OSU has won the battle for offensive rebounds in three of its past four and found stability in the paint on defense. And as the Cowboys prepare Saturday to face Tanner Groves, the OU forward Boynton said is “as good at holding his ground defensively as anybody in the conference,” OSU expects to remain big on Saturday.
“I learned that we have more versatility than I even thought,” Boynton said of the strategy.
“It makes us really, really hard to score on in the paint. It makes us a really good rebounding team.”
The first inklings of OSU success with interior players paired inside came in the Cowboys’ first meeting with the Sooners, a 64-55 win on Feb. 5. Only Cisse started that day next to four OSU guards, but Cowboy big men dominated OU.
Cisse scored 12 points in his Bedlam debut. Smith delivered a pair of blocks. Boone poured in 12 points across his Big 12-high 17 minutes as the Cowboys outscored OU in the paint. And while Groves tallied a game-high 23 points, OSU limited the Sooners’ other big men to four points.
“They’re not as big as us,” Smith said of OU. “So mainly we just tried to wall up and jump second. That was the main thing for us. Try to make them score over us.”
Two games later, Boynton went with Smith and Cisse in the starting lineup. Cisse recorded his first Big 12 double-double that afternoon and the Cowboys outrebounded West Virginia 48-24. Cisse pulled down 10 boards to go with 12 points in another double-double effort in Monday's overtime loss to No. 10 Baylor.
The late-season shift has marked a departure from the rotation OSU ran in the early months of 2021-22, consisting often of as many as four guards between Avery Anderson, Bryce Thompson, Isaac Likekele and Bryce Williams.
“We just weren’t going to get a lot of offensive rebound production with that group," Boynton said. "It made it hard on Moussa being really the only guy constantly going to the glass on both ends. With Tyreek, you get more bulk in there."
OSU's move to two big men has proven a benefit to the Cowboys on the whole. It's also been a boon for program's interior players individually. Take Smith for example.
The Texas Tech transfer spent the early part of his first season as a backup to Cisse while Boone recovered from an arm injury, a role Boynton acknowledged Smith struggled in. Playing next to another big man, Smith has the freedom to be the high-energy shot blocker OSU has seen this past month.
“I like that more than what I was doing before," Smith said. "We all get more playing time when we play two bigs. It helps expand my game more. I like it. I feel more comfortable.”
At the end of a seemingly lost season, "GM-mode" Boynton has found wrinkle with his big men that OSU can take into 2022-23.
“I think it bodes well for our future," he said.