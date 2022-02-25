Leaning on his big men in February, Boynton has found potential promise for 2022-23

“I learned that we have more versatility than I even thought,” Boynton said of the strategy.

“It makes us really, really hard to score on in the paint. It makes us a really good rebounding team.”

The first inklings of OSU success with interior players paired inside came in the Cowboys’ first meeting with the Sooners, a 64-55 win on Feb. 5. Only Cisse started that day next to four OSU guards, but Cowboy big men dominated OU.

Cisse scored 12 points in his Bedlam debut. Smith delivered a pair of blocks. Boone poured in 12 points across his Big 12-high 17 minutes as the Cowboys outscored OU in the paint. And while Groves tallied a game-high 23 points, OSU limited the Sooners’ other big men to four points.

“They’re not as big as us,” Smith said of OU. “So mainly we just tried to wall up and jump second. That was the main thing for us. Try to make them score over us.”

Two games later, Boynton went with Smith and Cisse in the starting lineup. Cisse recorded his first Big 12 double-double that afternoon and the Cowboys outrebounded West Virginia 48-24. Cisse pulled down 10 boards to go with 12 points in another double-double effort in Monday's overtime loss to No. 10 Baylor.