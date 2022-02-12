Lauren Fields, Lexy Keys lift OSU women past Texas Tech

Lauren Fields scored 20 points and Lexy Keys added 16 as Oklahoma State defeated Texas Tech 62-58 in women's basketball Saturday night in Stillwater.
Michah Dennis added 15 for the Cowgirls (8-14, 3-10 Big 12).
Vivian Grey scored 20 to lead the way for Texas Tech (9-14,2-10 Big 12).
OKLAHOMA STATE 62, TEXAS TECH 58
TEXAS TECH (9-14): Gerlich 2-8 1-2 6, Thomas 6-11 1-2 14, Tofaeono 1-5 1-2 3, Gray 8-24 2-2 20, Veitenheimer 0-1 0-0 0, Embry 3-4 1-2 8, Hightower 0-2 0-0 0, McKinney 2-5 3-4 7, Ukkonen 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-60 9-14 58
OKLAHOMA ST. (8-14): Collins 2-6 2-4 6, De Lapp 1-1 1-2 3, Dennis 3-6 7-7 15, Fields 7-15 4-6 20, Keys 3-10 7-8 16, James 0-3 0-0 0, Winchester 0-0 0-0 0, Boyd 0-1 0-0 0, Notoa 0-0 0-0 0, Rodrigues 1-5 0-0 2, Totals 17-47 21-27 62
Texas Tech;12;11;17;18;--;58
Oklahoma St.;12;15;16;19;--;62
3-point goals: Texas Tech 5-12 (Gerlich 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Gray 2-4, Veitenheimer 0-1, Embry 1-2, McKinney 0-1), OSU 7-18 (Dennis 2-4, Fields 2-5, Keys 3-7, James 0-2). Assists: Texas Tech 9 (Gerlich 3), OSU 8 (Collins 3). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Texas Tech 36 (Thomas 11), OSU 33 (De Lapp 6, Keys 6, Rodrigues 6). Total fouls: Texas Tech 21, Oklahoma St. 19. A: 3,002.