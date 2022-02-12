 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lauren Fields, Lexy Keys lift OSU women past Texas Tech
WOMEN: OKLAHOMA STATE 62, TEXAS TECH 58

Lauren Fields, Lexy Keys lift OSU women past Texas Tech

Lauren Fields scored 20 points and Lexy Keys added 16 as Oklahoma State defeated Texas Tech 62-58 in women's basketball Saturday night in Stillwater.

Michah Dennis added 15 for the Cowgirls (8-14, 3-10 Big 12). 

Vivian Grey scored 20 to lead the way for Texas Tech (9-14,2-10 Big 12).

OKLAHOMA STATE 62, TEXAS TECH 58

TEXAS TECH (9-14): Gerlich 2-8 1-2 6, Thomas 6-11 1-2 14, Tofaeono 1-5 1-2 3, Gray 8-24 2-2 20, Veitenheimer 0-1 0-0 0, Embry 3-4 1-2 8, Hightower 0-2 0-0 0, McKinney 2-5 3-4 7, Ukkonen 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-60 9-14 58

OKLAHOMA ST. (8-14): Collins 2-6 2-4 6, De Lapp 1-1 1-2 3, Dennis 3-6 7-7 15, Fields 7-15 4-6 20, Keys 3-10 7-8 16, James 0-3 0-0 0, Winchester 0-0 0-0 0, Boyd 0-1 0-0 0, Notoa 0-0 0-0 0, Rodrigues 1-5 0-0 2, Totals 17-47 21-27 62

Texas Tech;12;11;17;18;--;58

Oklahoma St.;12;15;16;19;--;62

3-point goals: Texas Tech 5-12 (Gerlich 1-2, Thomas 1-2, Gray 2-4, Veitenheimer 0-1, Embry 1-2, McKinney 0-1), OSU 7-18 (Dennis 2-4, Fields 2-5, Keys 3-7, James 0-2). Assists: Texas Tech 9 (Gerlich 3), OSU 8 (Collins 3). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Texas Tech 36 (Thomas 11), OSU 33 (De Lapp 6, Keys 6, Rodrigues 6). Total fouls: Texas Tech 21, Oklahoma St. 19. A: 3,002.

