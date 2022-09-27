Latest position change benefiting OSU's Jake Schultz

STILLWATER — To find his way as an Oklahoma State walk-on, Jake Schultz had to trust his coaches.

Schultz started his career at defensive end before moving to linebacker and back to defensive end, where he remained buried on the depth chart. When approached about changing positions again, he wasn’t sold on the idea.

“At first I didn’t want to,” Schultz said. “I like defense, but I also have come to find out I really like offense. So (during) the initial conversation, I was pretty hesitant and then I just gave a shot and it worked out.”

The latest move was to Cowboy Back, where Schultz practiced during the spring and required time to get used to it. He has flourished since then, making his first career catch against Central Michigan and his first start against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

“In the spring I was working at Cowboy Back and I made a lot of errors, a lot of mistakes,” he said. “But this summer I really worked on getting the playbook down, so I think that helped a lot.”

At Prague High School, Schultz excelled on both sides of the ball as a linebacker and tight end. As a junior, he had six catches for 292 yards and five touchdowns against Bethel and caught the game-winning touchdown pass against Perkins-Tryon.

“I haven’t caught passes like that in a while, so I’ve got to work on my hands and still get better at it,” Schultz said. “I think it’s a pretty good fit. If I would have done this sooner, who knows what would have happened.”

Schultz redshirted in 2019 and was used primarily on special teams the past two seasons. His biggest play was a monster hit on Kansas returner Pooka Williams in 2020, leading to Schultz being selected OSU’s special teams player of the week.

Extreme depth at defensive end meant little playing time otherwise for Schultz, who patiently awaited opportunities to contribute.

“Obviously when you walk on, you don’t really think about Brock Martin, Trace Ford and Collin Oliver all in front of you,” he said. “I just realized that they’re great players and I was behind them, so I was just going to work on myself and just try to get better with whatever I was working on.”

At 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, Schultz had the right combination of size and strength that suits Cowboy Back, an OSU-specific position that requires blocking and catching with the versatility to use the player in a variety of ways.

“He’s tough; he’s intelligent,” coach Mike Gundy said. “He had to fit the role — which he did — and be smart enough to pick it up — which we felt like he could do that. He’s done a nice job.”

Cowboy Backs tend to start their careers at other positions. Veteran Braden Cassity, who has started nine games, was previously a defensive end who also made a name for himself on special teams.

“You don’t have to be the fastest guy and you don’t have to be the toughest guy,” Gundy said. “It’s not like your old-school tight ends and fullbacks. It can be one of either, and then we have to do a good job as coaches putting them in a good position to have success based on what we ask them to do.”

Schultz has found success in part because he was willing to give another position a chance and put in the work required to see the field there.

“He’s done a great job,” offensive lineman Taylor Miterko said. “He learned the offense quick and really has started to perform.”