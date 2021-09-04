Late stand by defense helps OSU avoid upset against Missouri State

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State, bolstered by Jim Knowles’ defense and its pair of late sacks, withstood a late comeback attempt and held off Missouri State in a 23-16 win to open the 2021 season Saturday night at Boone Pickens Stadium.

“The defense obviously did a great job. We put them in terrible situations multiple times and they continued to make play after play after play. They faced 83 plays which is a lot. They really stood tall and made a bunch of plays. I was very proud of them,” said head coach Mike Gundy.

The night began with news that quarterback Spencer Sanders was sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols. In his place, sophomore Shane Illingworth guided the Cowboys offense, completing 22-of-40 passes for 315 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Illingworth made good use of wide receiver Tay Martin, who opened with five catches for 58 yards and a touchdown on OSU’s first offensive touchdown and finished with six receptions for 107 yards. Brennan Presley caught four passes for 68 yards.

The Cowboys’ running game lagged as OSU logged 54 yards on 28 attempts. LD Brown rushed for 30 of those yards and followed Jaylen Warren’s rushing score with 11:38 remaining in the second quarter with an 11-yard touchdown run of his own 41 seconds later to hand a 20-0 lead.