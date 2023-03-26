STILLWATER — With a 3-1 count, Kiley Naomi dug into the left side batter’s box at Cowgirl Stadium.

The Oklahoma State shortstop saw teammates Rachel Becker and Tallen Edwards take a few steps off second and first base, ready to run whenever the ball was in play.

As Baylor’s freshman pitcher RyLee Crandall tossed the ball into the strike zone, Naomi swung, ripping the ball through the 50-degree air. Becker and Edwards watched as the ball floated over the left field wall, landing closer to the neighboring McElroy Street than Cowgirl Stadium.

Naomi casually flipped the bat to the side, sneaking a glimpse as the ball cascaded through the air.

Less than 15 pitches into the game, and the three-run homer served a demoralizing, gut punch to No. 20 Baylor. Six innings later, and the Cowgirls with a 5-1 win completed a series sweep against the Bears over the weekend in Stillwater to open Big 12 play.

The home run was Naomi’s eighth this season, the most of any OSU (29-2, 3-0 Big 12) batter this year.

“That kind of took the wind out of their sails,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said of the home run Sunday. “But I’m just impressed with the way she’s played the complete game.”

Naomi’s offensive surge isn’t unique to this week. Through 31 games this season, the Cowgirls’ shortstop is batting .393, good for the second-best average on the team and the best of her career.

Her 36 RBIs this year is one shy of her career record, with 23 games still left to play, not including the postseason. Naomi’s slugging percentage is up and strikeouts are down. The fifth-year senior is having her best offensive season of her career.

But, it wasn’t always that way. In fact, Naomi is coming off her worst offensive season, batting .224 with only six home runs.

“I think last year, she wasn’t happy with it. I think if you asked her, I think she’d probably tell you she’s embarrassed,” Gajewski said. “That’s what good players feel. They’re embarrassed, they feel like they’re letting people down and she just made the commitment from the last game that wasn’t going to happen again.”

So, what’s changed?

First, a new hitting coach helped. The Cowgirls hired Whitney Cloer to replace Jeff Cottrill this offseason, a move Naomi said aided in helping her get back in a rhythm.

“I think things just started to click for me in the fall,” Naomi said of working with Cloer. “We had a conversation in the dugout just 1-on-1 kind of trying to get to know each other and understand how we both work.”

Not much has changed for Naomi’s swing, she said. Maybe her timing has been adjusted a little, but, the biggest improvement has been regaining her confidence.

“I think last year was a lot of like, it was a lot of mental game for me,” Naomi said. “Once I started getting in my head like that, that’s when you know that you’re game is not going to be exactly where you want it.”

Gajewski notes, Naomi’s defense never slipped in 2022. She still played well defensively at shortstop and continues to do so, highlighted by a play late in the game Sunday.

A hard-hit groundball deflected off OSU second baseman Rachel Becker, which Naomi collected and still threw the runner out at first.

“I think she’s been doing a great job of sticking to her plan and her process,” Becker said. “She is just always the one we can count on to bring runners in for us and do her job in precious situations.”