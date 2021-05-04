Last season helped OSU quarterback Shane Illingworth recognize where he needs to improve

Illingworth started the following two games to lead OSU to wins over West Virginia and Kansas. He quarterbacked most of the Bedlam game after Sanders suffered another injury in the first quarter. He completed 73% of his passes for 483 yards and an interception, with all three of his touchdowns coming in the 47-7 win at Kansas, before completing 5-of-21 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown in the 41-13 loss to Oklahoma.

Illingworth showed both signs of poise and inexperience in his freshman season. He is a pro-style quarterback who is at his best when delivering from inside the pocket, but he acknowledged that he held onto the ball a little too long at times last season.

“I’ve got to keep on clicking through my progression,” Illingworth said. “Where I make my money is going to be in the pocket. I’m going to have to do that. I’m going to have to continue getting better at that but I’ve got to keep on working on my athleticism, my speed. Make 10 yards when I need to get 10 yards. Hopefully, everyone is dropping out but I’ve just got to do whatever I can to make this team better.”