 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Last chance to get your picks in for the first week of the Albert G's Out Pick The Picker Contest
0 Comments
alert

Last chance to get your picks in for the first week of the Albert G's Out Pick The Picker Contest

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
AlGsPickerLogoNEW.jpg

It’s time for Albert G’s Out Pick The Picker Contest, where you pick games each week this football season and the top three overall winners get a $500, $150, and $50 gift card.

Your picks need to be in by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday to play the first week of the contest. The Picker’s first column with his picks publishes Thursday.

Each week this season, you will pick the winners of 12 football games, a mix of college and NFL games. The list of games is published by Monday at noon, and you have until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesdays to get your picks in. Then, each Thursday online and in print, you can read The Picker’s column to see his picks and commentary.

Set up your account now so you can start picking this week: outpickthepicker.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Oldest players on Green Bay Packers roster

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News