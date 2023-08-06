Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STILLWATER — On Dec. 8, 2004, Utah announced Kyle Whittingham as the school’s next head coach.

A defensive coordinator on Urban Meyer’s staff, Whittingham was promoted from within, inheriting a program that finished undefeated before Meyer left for Florida.

Four weeks later in Stillwater, Oklahoma State announced it too was promoting a coordinator, hiring then offensive coordinator Mike Gundy as the program’s next head coach.

Nineteen years later, both remain in the same position at their respective universities, and they are two of the three longest-tenured coaches in the FBS, trailing only Iowa’s Kirk Ferentz.

Despite nearly two decades helming their programs, the coaches are not well acquainted. “We haven’t really recruited against each other much,” Gundy said Saturday. “We’ve been in Utah a little bit, but we just haven’t crossed paths a whole lot.”

But next year that will change. The Utes are among the latest group of schools added to the Big 12’s portfolio — along with Arizona, Arizona State and Colorado — and Utah provides arguably the strongest football program of the four.

Gundy said of the program: “They’re one of those teams, and I think Oklahoma State is this way, that if you polled coaches anonymously across the country, teams that you would really not want to play, because it’s hard enough to play and beat them, and you might not get the credibility that you think you’re going to get for the national … exposure. Just based on history, Utah is one of those teams.”

Where the Wildcats, Sun Devils and Buffaloes have struggled — those three programs have combined for only four seasons with 10 or more wins in the past decade — Utah has shined recently, winning back-to-back conference championship games and playing in four of the past five.

In the past decade, the Utes recorded four seasons with double-digit wins, appeared in eight bowl games, and made consecutive Rose Bowl appearances.

“Ten years is a pretty good barometer for an organization and a coach, because most coaches don’t make it 10 years,” Gundy explained. “With where he’s been, I know there’s a lot of graphics come out on wins and bowl wins and different things and years in bowls because people text them to my phone. It seems like Utah is always in that list of 10 or 12 or 15 teams.”

Gundy is also familiar with Utah’s style. The veteran OSU coach said he’s studied the Utes over the past two years, exploring their offensive style, which he describes as “physical” and “well-coached.”

“It would be very challenging for somebody to argue or debate that he’s (Whittingham) not a really, really good football coach that’s had a lot of success based on his history,” Gundy said.

And with parity engulfing the Big 12, the Utes could make an instant impact as teams jockey for power positions with Oklahoma and Texas leaving.

This season, the conference will feature 14 teams. The Sooners and Longhorns will exit in a year, and four others — UCF, Cincinnati, BYU and Houston — opening their inaugural seasons in a month.

Even before OU and UT opted to defect, the conference morphed into a wild card. Each of the past three conference championship games have featured different teams. TCU, a program that closed 5-7 in 2021, surged to a national championship appearance a year later.

Seven different teams have finished in the top three of the conference standings the past three years, and that’s before the Big 12 swells to 16 teams next season.

“If you summarize it with success for an extended period of time over 10 years, then you’re probably playing a pretty good team,” Gundy said.