KU's Agbaji voted unanimous AP Big 12 player of the year; Cowboys and Sooners miss out on postseason honors

  • Updated
TCU Kansas Basketball (copy)

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) gets past TCU center Souleymane Doumbia (25) to put up a shot during the first half of Thursday's game in Lawrence, Kan.

 Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

STILLWATER — Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji is the unanimous Associated Press Big 12 player of the year for 2022, as voted on by 17 writers and broadcasters who cover the conference's ten teams. The senior from Kansas City, Mo. paced the league with 19.8 points and led the sixth-ranked Jayhawks to a share of the conference’s regular season title with defending national champion Baylor.

Agbaji is the only unanimous first-team All-Big 12 pick as part of the AP postseason all-conference teams and awards released Tuesday morning.

Texas Tech’s Mark Adams edged Baylor’s Scott Drew by a single vote as the Big 12’s coach of the year. Adams led the 14th-ranked Red Raiders to a 23-7 finish and 18-0 record at home in his debut season at his alma mater. Iowa State’s TJ Otzelberger also received votes.

Cyclones guard Izaiah Brockington, a first-year transfer from Penn State, earned newcomer of the year honors. Brockington finished third in the league with 17.5 points per game and joined Agbaji on the All-Big 12 first team.

No players from Oklahoma or Oklahoma State were handed postseason honors by the AP’s voters. The league’s coaches voted Cowboys junior guard Avery Anderson to the All-Big 12 third team and Sooner CJ Noland to the conference’s All-Freshman team following the conclusion of the regular season.

OU’s Umoja Gibson, Jordan Goldwire, Tanner Groves and Elijah Harkless each earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention honors from the Big 12 coaches.

Coach Porter Moser and the seventh-seeded Sooners face No. 2-seeded Baylor at 6 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament. OSU is not eligible for the 2022 postseason.

Agbaji secured his place on the first team and as the league’s player of the year while shooting 47.7% from the field and 41.1% from 3-point range, third-best in the Big 12, during the regular season. Alongside Agbaji and Brockington on the first team are Kansas State’s Nijel Pack, Baylor’s James Akinjo and Texas Tech’s Bryson Williams.

Akinjo and Williams — a pair of senior transfers in 2021-22 — finished behind Brockington in voting for newcomer of the year.

The AP All-Big 12 second team is as follows: Kansas’ Christian Braun, Baylor’s Adam Flager, TCU’s Mike Miles Jr., West Virginia’s Taz Sherman and Texas’ Timmy Allen.

AP All-Big 12 postseason honors:

First team

G - Ochai Agbaji, Kansas, senior

G - James Akinjo, Baylor, senior

G - Izaiah Brockington, Iowa State, senior

G - Nijel Pack, Kansas State, sophomore

F - Bryson Williams, Texas Tech, senior

Second team

G - Christian Braun, Kansas, junior

G - Adam Flagler, Baylor, junior

G - Mike Miles Jr., TCU, sophomore

G - Taz Sherman, West Virginia, senior

F - Timmy Allen, Texas, senior

Awards

Coach of the year — Mark Adams, Texas Tech

Player of the year — Ochai Agbaji, Kansas

Newcomer of the year — Izaiah Brockington, Iowa State

AP All-Big 12 Voting Panel: Eric Bailey, Tulsa World; Chuck Carlton, Dallas Morning News; Jesse Crittenden, Norman Transcript; Brian Davis, Austin American-Statesman; Drew Davison, Fort Worth Star-Telegram; Arne Green, Salina Journal; Justin Jackson, The Dominion Post; Eric Kelly, KWKT-TV, Waco, Texas; Eli Lederman, Tulsa World; Jesse Newell, Kansas City Star; Randy Peterson, Des Moines Register; Ryan Pritt, Charleston Gazette-Mail; Kellis Robinett, Wichita Eagle; Carlos Silva Jr., Lubbock Avalanche-Journal; Matt Tait, Lawrence Journal-World; Jacob Unruh, The Oklahoman; John Werner, Waco Tribune-Herald.

