STILLWATER — Kiley Naomi’s white jersey was covered in mud as she walked into the postgame press conference.

A dirty slide into third base across the rain-soaked field at Cowgirl Stadium was the culprit for the stains. After reaching safely in the fourth inning, the Oklahoma State shortstop screamed with excitement to her teammates in the dugout.

For the next two innings, she proudly donned the dirt like a battle scar. And as she sat down for her postgame interview, she grinned.

Less than 20 minutes earlier, Naomi had called game.

Staring down a count of two balls and one strike, Naomi was expecting an off-speed pitch. UMBC pitcher Madison O’Berg threw those for the majority of her relief appearance.

Instead, Naomi received a fastball. And a swift swing lifted it into the left-center bleachers. As she rounded the bases, and her teammates surrounding home plate, the UMBC players began exiting the field.

“I wasn’t trying to do too much,” Naomi said. “Just trying to win for my team.”

After a three-hour weather delay postponed OSU’s opening game of the Stillwater NCAA Regional, Naomi proved to be the catalyst for the Cowgirls, recording four RBIs, three hits and lifting OSU to a 9-0 run-rule victory to advance to the winner’s bracket.

“She probably could have been 4-for-4 if she gets that other one down,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said. “But here nor there. When we execute like this, we’re pretty dang good.”

OSU will face the winner of Wichita State vs. Nebraska at 2 p.m. Saturday.

“I told them after the game, it was going to take our best game probably to compete against Oklahoma State,” said UMBC coach Chris Kuhlmeyer. “We did it for about four innings.”

After holding OSU to one run through three innings, the Cowgirls (42-14) separated from the Retrievers in the fourth, scoring five runs — four with two outs — capitalized by a home run from first baseman Micaela Wark.

The execution on the mound helped, too. After struggling in her past two outings, starter Kelly Maxwell shined, pitching five scoreless innings and recording her 15th win of the season.

“When you have Kelly Maxwell, you’re going to run her out there,” Gajewski said. “That’s the bottom line.”

Walks have been an issue for Maxwell recently, with her accumulating 11 in her past two appearances. But against UMBC, the lefty surrendered only one, a four-pitch walk that was followed up with strikeouts to six of the next eight batters.

“We talked about that early on this week,” Maxwell said. “Trying to limit those walks and being able to pound the zone, so that was my game plan going in.”

The two hits Maxwell allowed came on a bloop single, falling between outfielder Katelynn Carwile and second baseman Rachel Becker, and a double in the second inning.

Maxwell finished with 10 strikeouts before being replaced by Lexi Kilfoyl in the sixth inning, who retired the UMBC (26-16) batters in order.

“I think the difference (between) her and other pitchers is, she knows what your weaknesses are,” UMBC second baseman Shanel Stott said of Maxwell. “She capitalizes on that. So, from her first at-bat to her second at-bat, she knows what to throw you.”

Gajewski said of his ace: “The ball was coming out of her hand hot and with a lot of spin.”

Friday’s win is the first for OSU in the month of May, snapping a five-game losing streak that included a sweep against Oklahoma and a Big 12 Tournament loss to Kansas.

“I felt good all week,” Gajewski said. “I couldn’t wait, since Broken Bow and that (NCAA Selection) Show, I’ve been like, ‘I just wish we could play today.’”

OKLAHOMA STATE 9, UMBC 0

UMBC;000;000;—;0;2;1

OSU;001;512;—;9;12;0

Matter, O’Berg (5) and Lyndsey. Maxwell and Tuck, Kilfoyl (6) and Schneidmiller. W: Maxwell (15-5). L: Matter (13-5). Save: None. HR: OSU, Wark (10), Naomi (11); UMBC: None. T: 1:56.