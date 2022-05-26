Kickoff times, TV network homes announced for nine OU and OSU football games in 2022

As part of a Big 12 Conference announcement of early season and special date selections for the 2022 football season, kickoff times and/or network designations for a total of nine Oklahoma and Oklahoma State football games for the fall were released Thursday afternoon.
The remaining dates on both the Sooners' and Cowboys’ schedules with unspecified kickoff times and broadcast homes will be announced in the fall on 12-day or six-day notices.
The most significant scheduling update released between the schools Thursday lies with OU’s trip to Iowa State at the end of October.
Previously scheduled for a Thursday night kickoff at Jack Trice Stadium, the Sooners are now set to meet the Cyclones for their fifth conference game of 2022 on Saturday, Oct. 29. The start time for the contest in Ames is to be determined, and the game will air on either Fox or FS1.
Elsewhere on OU’s slate, non-conference play will see the Sooners kickoff across the spectrum of possible game times in September, beginning with a Week 1 visit from UTEP at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 3. The opening game of the Brent Venables era will air on Fox.
The Sooners’ Week 2 meeting with Kent State is set for a 6 p.m. start on ESPN+. OU’s Sept. 17 visit to Nebraska is scheduled to kickoff at 11 a.m. as the featured game on Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff. As previously reported, the Red River Rivalry will again be broadcast on ABC when the Sooners meet Texas at the Cotton Bowl on Oct. 8.
In Stillwater, all three games in OSU’s non-conference schedule will be played under the lights of Boone Pickens Stadium.
FS1 will broadcast the Cowboys’ Thursday night opener with Central Michigan at 6 p.m. on Sept. 1. In Week 2, Arizona State’s second-ever trip to Stillwater starts at 6:30 p.m. on ESPN2 ahead of OSU's non-conference finale with Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sept. 17, set for 6 p.m. on ESPN+.
Per the announcement, OSU's regular-season finale at home against West Virginia on Nov. 26 will appear on one of ESPN's linear platforms.
I came to the Tulsa World as an intern in 2019, returned in Aug. 2021 and now cover the Sooners with Eric Bailey. I'm a New Yorker, a graduate of the University of Missouri and an avid soccer (read: fútbol) fan. Let's talk: eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com
