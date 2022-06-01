'Kenny has gotten there': Gajewski's evolution sits at the center of OSU's softball success

On a March evening in 2006 at the Sheraton Hotel in Burlington, Vermont, long before Stillwater knew the names Kenny Gajewski, Kelly Maxwell and Chyenne Factor, fate altered Oklahoma State’s 2022 softball season more than 15 years before it even began.

That's the night Brian Cain met Dr. Rob Gilbert.

Gilbert was there, on the stage inside the hotel’s conference center, to speak in front of the state’s athletic directors association. A professor of sports and performance psychology at New Jersey’s Montclair State University, he graced the gathered audience with the secrets to success and nuggets of wisdom Gilbert has molded across 30 years in the field, each one dispensed in deliberate tone and a Boston accent.

In the crowd, Cain absorbed every word. Same as the man with the microphone in hand, the former University of Vermont baseball player held aspirations of a career as a leader in mental performance.

When Cain introduced himself after the speech, Gilbert handed the young athletic director the manuscript to a book. “IF YOU WANT TO WIN TOMORROW READ THIS TONIGHT”, the title read. Gilbert wouldn’t publish it until 2013. Cain went home, scanned all 95 pages and treated the document like sacred scripture.

A decade and a half later last month, on the eve of the Cowgirls’ Big 12 title bout with top-ranked Oklahoma, the same PDF manuscript and a corresponding audio recording of the book landed in Gajewski’s inbox.

OSU’s head coach devoured the audio file and the next day, after OSU beat the Sooners to claim the program's first conference title since 1995, Gajewski credited Cain and the message of a book he shared with his team hours before first pitch.

“It hit home with me. It’s probably going to hit home with some of (my players),” he said on May 14. “It’s just finding enough things that all of them can grab onto.”

This version of Gajewski, willing to embrace an outside perspective on the precipice of a conference championship game, is one that's found a distinct comfort seven years into his tenure at OSU.

Reaching this point, though, has taken work. At the suggestion that a past version of himself, say the one who arrived to OSU from Florida in 2016, might not have been as open-minded, Gajewski laughs.

“That guy could barely get his list done each day,” the 50-year-old coach said from a hotel in Oklahoma City earlier this week. “I was just fighting every day to keep my head above water. I was a different guy.”

Gajewski has changed, and the seventh-seeded Cowgirls enter the 2022 Women's College World Series on Thursday in Oklahoma City still churning in their finest season yet under his watch.

Already this spring, OSU has its most valuable piece of silverware in the Big 12 era. The Cowgirls' 46 wins to date in 2022 sit two shy of the record win total of the Gajewski era set last spring. And the program's current run of three straight WCWS appearances marks its longest since 1982.

With a foundation of success established in Stillwater over the past seven seasons, the Cowgirls are back at USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex for a third successive June. This time, their eyes are focused on the ultimate prize.

"We're not satisfied (just) being here anymore because that's the standard we've set," outfielder Chelsea Alexander told reporters Wednesday afternoon in Oklahoma City. "... Our goal isn't just to be here anymore. We're going to win a national championship."

As crucial as Maxwell's left arm and the bats of Sydney Pennington, Miranda Elish or Katelynn Carwile to the Cowgirls' best run of softball in 40 years, has been the evolution of — and a willingness to evolve from — Gajewski, the coach at the center of it all.

“The reason why so many coaches don’t make it is they don’t change," said Cain, who today consults with the nation's top athletic programs. "Tim Corbin (at Vanderbilt) evolved. The best coaches evolve. I think as a coach it takes you a while to get there.

"Kenny has gotten there."

Losing touch

By his own admission, Gajewski has softened in the past few years, mostly for better.

"I think in some regards it’s hurt us," he'll also contend.

Former OSU pitcher Carrie Eberle, now an assistant with the Cowgirls, says Gajewski has grown less stringent.

But when Gajewski assumed his first head coaching role in his early 40s in Stillwater, he harkened to his baseball roots, all the way back to Cerritos College in 1991, and did what he felt he had to do to build a program.

In part, that meant the early days of his softball program lived on traditional, old-school baseball values. No exposed tattoos for his players. No visible piercings, either. Alexander, who joined the program in 2018, remembers a time when players were yelled at when their socks didn't match.

All of that held its origins at Cerritos, the California junior college where Gajewski enrolled in at 17 and received his initial baseball education.

Tim Walton, the Florida softball coach, was a teammate there. On the staff there under George Horton was Dave Serrano, the future Cal State Fullerton and Tennessee coach. So too was Bill Mosiello, now an assistant at TCU. He later served as a groomsmen in Gajewski's wedding.

From that contingent at Cerritos, Gajewski was introduced to an in-your-face style of coaching the game. Elements of that came with him to OSU.

“It's kind of how he was coached when he was younger," said Rachel Fox Gajewski, the former Texas and Texas A&M pitcher Gajewski married in 2021. "I think it kind of stuck with him."

The intensity extended beyond the superficial, past tattoo rigidity and uniform particulars. As Gajewski laid the foundation of his program, he tried to do it all himself. By Year 3, Gajewski felt the relational end of coaching — the program cornerstone he so covets — slipping away.

"I wasn’t as willing to let other people work," Gajewski said. "I was very involved in their business each day. I got so involved with coaching and running things I wasn’t paying attention to the reactions and the facial expressions the kids' faces.

"I just had never stopped the first three years. I never stopped. There were no vacations. Nothing. It was just go recruit. Go do the next thing. I got to this point where I was just so unhappy.”

When that realization hit one summer, Gajewski turned to Brett Ledbetter.

Gajewski came to know Ledbetter as an assistant at Florida. Later, Gajewski would convince former OSU athletic director Mike Holder to bring him to Stillwater for semi-regular visits with the team.

On his website, Ledbetter is listed as a consultant, author and speaker. Gajewski considers him his life coach.

“He’s helped me in so many ways," Gajewski said.

Through lengthy conversations, question after question, Ledbetter pushed Gajewski to loosen his grip and helped him realize that the standards he had set could morph while the foundation of the program remained intact.

Suddenly, tattoos weren't the the worst thing, and soon enough Logan Simunek was pitching with a full sleeve on her arm. Players could rock piercings around the team facility. And in delegating certain duties to his staff, Gajewski found himself crucially entrenched again in the relationships of his program.

“(Brett) allowed me to sit back and do some other little things that I want to do, that I know are uber important, without losing touch of my team," he said.

About the same time, Rachel Fox Gajewski took a greater hold in Gajewski's world, too.

Their first interaction came ... in a job interview. Gajewski needed a pitching coach. Rachel was a young assistant looking to break into coaching. He let her know she needed more experience, but the two kept in touch and eventually started a relationship.

In January 2021, they were married in the Texas Hill Country surrounded by friends and family. During the ceremony, Rachel read vows not only to her new husband, but to his two children — Preston and Logan — from a previous marriage.

"That was my favorite part," she said.

In Rachel, 20 years younger than Gajewski and operating with the perspective of a former player, Gajewski has found balance.

“I really love how much he trusts me," she said. "He values my opinion. At least that’s how I feel.”

'I don't give a damn'

From Ledbetter, Rachel and the evolution Gajewski allowed for himself after his early seasons at OSU, results have come. Annual trips to the WCWS are the expectation. And in the culture Gajewski has cultivated, an attractive landing spot for transfers like 2022 fixtures Elish, Morgan Day and Julia Cottrill has emerged

Central to it all, the relationships Gajewski re-prioritized once upon a time.

"You can have nurturing, caring, relationship driven kind of culture but also still be a winner," said Eberle, who transferred to OSU from Virginia Teach.

The changed outlook has also opened up Gajewski to new ideas. So when his Cowgirls dropped five straight games to close the regular season earlier this spring, Gajewski called Mosiello, his mentor from Cerritos, with a request.

"I really need Brian Cain’s phone number," Gajewski told him.

From the Sheraton conference center in Vermont, Cain has grown client list that includes Cy Young Award winners, UFC Champions and college programs at Florida State, TCU and Texas A&M.

The original, unedited copy of Gilbert’s book remains a favorite consulting tool. In the early 2010s, he first recorded the audio version for former welterweight UFC champion Georges St-Pierre.

When the book found Gajewski on May 13, the night before the Big 12 title game, he flew through the audio in a little over an hour and shared it with players and team staff as fast as he could.

One passage from Gilbert's telling, focused on releasing the “mental emergency break” in performance, particularly resonated with Gajewski that night. The story centers on a wrestler who overcomes a performance struggles with a daily meditation, repeating to himself: "I don’t give a damn. I don’t give a damn. I don’t give a damn."

It wasn’t that the wrestler didn’t give a damn about how he was wrestling, Gilbert writes, but that he didn’t give a damn about what everyone was going to think. Over breakfast at the Skirvin Hotel the morning of the title game, the Cowgirls read those 17 pages together as a team.

Later, while OSU battled the Sooners, Gajewski stood in the third-base coach's box and found himself muttering the same line as the wrestler, straight from Gilbert's book.

“I don’t give a damn, over and over. I kept repeating that to myself giving signs, and it was freaking awesome," he said. "I just remember walking from the third-base box to the first-base box like ‘I’m in the moment here.'

"Just like loving it. Like just walking. I feel like I was floating as I walking."

Evolution complete.

