STILLWATER — Kenny Gajewski contemplated mixing up the rotation.

The Oklahoma State coach had just watched his team lose another game. This one came in the form of a 4-3 extra-inning loss to Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas. With the final game of the series less than 24 hours away, and a series win still in the balance, Gajewski wanted to lean on his ace.

“Man, we need to run Kelly (Maxwell) right back out there,” Gajewski said to OSU’s pitching coach, John Bargfeldt as the pair weighed options.

Bargfeldt pushed back. “We can’t win the Big 12, it’s already clinched, let’s stay with our plan,” he said to Gajewski.

The plan — as it has been for the majority of the season — was to start true freshman Kyra Aycock at least once during the weekend. With only one game remaining, Gajewski agreed with his pitching coach.

“Then, she goes out there and shoves it,” Gajewski said. Aycock tossed five innings of scoreless softball and pushed the Cowgirls to a series win against the Red Raiders.

And as OSU (41-13) prepares for the postseason with the Big 12 Tournament, opening against Kansas on Thursday at 3 p.m. after the time was moved forward due to inclement weather, Aycock’s importance cannot be overstated.

A strong arm behind ace pitcher Maxwell and Lexi Kilfoyl, Aycock’s proven a lot, earning a spot on the All-Big 12 Freshman Team and hopes to help reverse a losing skid for OSU.

“I would take a bullet for her,” OSU catcher Taylor Tuck said. “I feel like when she’s on the mound, I would do anything for her.”

But a year ago, Gajewski didn’t know if Aycock could make it.

“If you made me write down who would be the one player who may not make it here, I’d put her down,” he said.

There are a handful of reasons behind that. Aycock’s recruitment lasted a while. “When you get into those long ones, at times you’re like, ‘I don’t know if she knows what she wants,”” Gajewski said.

She’s from Newnan, Georgia, a town of roughly 40,000 residents that is 13 hours away from Stillwater. An extended recruiting battle for Aycock between OSU and Florida State ended with the Cowgirls securing the top 100 prospect, but there were still questions.

Fast forward almost a year, and most have been answered.

“The more we’ve seen her pitch and been around her, she’s competitive,” Gajewski said. “She’s fearless. I didn’t know that.”

The numbers back it up. Aycock started 13 games, appearing in 10 more and posting a 2.17 ERA with 60 strikeouts.

Tough outings have happened. Aycock surrendered five runs and 10 hits against Baylor. She allowed four runs against Texas and Wichita State. But Gajewski describes her as an easily coachable player.

With that come stronger performances. Complete games against South Dakota State and Central Florida. Recently, Aycock pitched into the seventh inning against No. 1 Oklahoma, holding the Sooners scoreless into the seventh inning before allowing two runs.

“I was a little nervous starting off,” Aycock said. “I just needed to go in there and realize that I needed to throw what I can throw and keep it in my zone.”

Gajewski added: “I don’t even feel like we’ve seen the best of her yet, because she’s just a puppy."

As the Cowgirls open postseason play, Aycock’s ascension is crucial. Maxwell and Kilfoyl serve as veteran arms and a strong duo for the Cowgirls’ pitching needs.

But Aycock’s right there, too. As OSU looks for another appearance in the Women’s College World Series, Aycock will be vital to achieving that goal.

“Kyra is going to get that ball. A lot,” Gajewski said. “We’re going to need her.”