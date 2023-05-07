STILLWATER — Almost seven years ago, Kenny Gajewski coached in his first Bedlam game as Oklahoma State’s head coach.

On the evening of May 13, 2016, how many people attended the showdown against Oklahoma in Stillwater? 562. It was the second-highest attendance mark that season.

“My first year here, we had 100 people here,” Gajewski said, now in his eighth season with the Cowgirls. “And they were probably all family.”

So — despite losing 10 of their last 12 games and getting swept by No. 1 Oklahoma this weekend — the Cowgirls still managed to shatter attendance records.

OSU pulled in 1,602 spectators Friday, quickly breaking the record a day later with 1,753 on Saturday.

The Cowgirls closed out with 1,565 spectators on Sunday, bringing the three-day tally to 4,920, setting a new record for weekend attendance despite the losses.

Saturday’s attendance dismantled the previous record of 1,384, set during OSU’s super regional against Clemson last season.

“I walked out here today like, ‘Damn, we’ve come a long way,’” Gajewski said. “I know they’re frustrated with the way we’re playing, it’s gross, but we’re still in a good spot.”

The interest was there. But getting accommodations set required some work. In the past two years, the Cowgirls have made major additions to seating areas as well as cosmetic changes to the stadium.

“As we continue to push and we have that demand, how can we create it in the confines we have?” Jesse Martin, OSU softball’s sports administrator, told the Tulsa World. “So, if you look at what we have out here, it’s very dynamic.”

The main portion of the stadium holds 750 fans, split between premium seating behind home plate as well as regular seats. Standing room areas litter the stadium as well, some notably put in OSU’s bullpen down the third-base line. Three outfield seating decks — large, wooden stands built around the left field wall — were constructed in the past few years.

The most recent addition and the main reason OSU usurped its previous attendance record was a 400-seat set of bleachers installed less than a month ago in right field. This weekend’s Bedlam series was the first time the bleachers were used, with tickets selling for $25 and quickly selling out.

“It’s the standard for what we want to do,” Martin said.

It all accounts for roughly 1,000 extra seats.

In the four other times the Cowgirls hosted Bedlam in Stillwater with Gajewski as coach, OSU averaged: 641 fans across three games in 2021, 1,374 in 2019, 1,024 in 2018 and 754 in two games in 2017.

“It takes a lot of commitment from the athletic department, because it’s so easy not to do anything,” Martin said.

The Cowgirls didn’t have too much competition for spectators this weekend. OSU baseball swept East Tennessee State at O’Brate Stadium. The ever-popular Calf Fry Festival was held in Stillwater, which could have affected attendance at Cowgirl Stadium. Regardless, OSU set records.

Of course, the main priority is in the future. The Cowgirls are hoping to raise money for a new stadium as part of OSU’s latest vision plan but continue to string together expansions until then.

Those right field bleachers are only temporary, a test run that will last throughout the postseason. OSU remains in good standing to host a NCAA Regional. The odds still favor them claiming a super regional, so there's opportunity to break more records.

There is no official capacity at the venue, but it can maintain approximately 1,800 fans.

“To see just the state of Oklahoma has embraced the sport of softball is second to none,” Martin said. “It’s something that we really got to, just from a brand standpoint you’ve got to really commit to because you’ve got the (Women’s College) World Series right here (in Oklahoma City).”

Those earlier years were remembered for barely filling up the main bowl of Cowgirl Stadium. The most consistent fans were family members.

Seven years later, that’s clearly changed.

“It’s so diverse on who is there, you might have a lawyer, you might have a guy that’s raising cattle in western Oklahoma,” Martin said. “They come here and they’re all getting together and cheering on the Cowgirls, and that’s the environment we’ve created.”