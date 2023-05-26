Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

STILLWATER — With one out left in Oklahoma State’s 9-0 win against Oregon, tears quietly streamed down Kenny Gajewski’s face in the Cowgirls' dugout.

Picked up by the ESPN broadcast, the eighth-year OSU coach rubbed his eyes under his black sunglasses, watching as pitcher Kelly Maxwell delivered a pitch that Oregon batter KK Humphreys lifted into the outfield, easily caught by OSU right fielder Katelynn Carwile.

“I was actually in a pretty bad place when we got the second out,” Gajewski said of his emotions. “I don’t know what came over me. I think it’s just probably been the hardest year on me personally.

“We made some tough changes this last year. It was really hard…I don’t know, it just wears on you. Those things are only done to help our kids, so I feel like I’ve shouldered that some. It’s just been hard.”

After losing 11 of their final 13 regular season games, the Cowgirls limped into postseason play this season. In the two weeks since, OSU went undefeated in the regionals and super regionals, punctuated by a series sweep of Oregon in the Stillwater NCAA Super Regional.

The prize? A fourth straight appearance in the Women’s College World Series.

“I didn’t have any doubt,” Gajewski said. “I’ve never had doubt. Even during that streak, I didn’t have doubt…We were playing not to lose, instead of playing like we played the last two weekends, which is just attack and suffocate.”

The Cowgirls (46-14) continued the "attack and suffocate" trend Friday evening in Stillwater, starting with Maxwell in the circle.

The left-handed ace shined through the first six innings, carrying a perfect game into the seventh inning, which would have been a first in OSU postseason history.

She struck out the first batter, pulling within two outs of what would have been her third career perfect game.

“I didn’t have a great warmup actually to begin with,” Maxwell said. “Typically, when you don’t have a great warmup, it kind of works out in the game.”

But Oregon (38-17) second baseman Allee Bunker snapped the streak, and outfielder Ariel Carlson recorded a double to threaten in the seventh before Maxwell retired the final batter to seal the game.

Maxwell — who dealt with an illness all week and was dry heaving throughout the game — strung together her first scoreless seven-inning complete game since March 17 against Arizona State.

“I could tell in the first, Kelly’s stuff was good,” Gajewski said. “I didn’t know it was going to be that good. But it was incredible.”

After OSU pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl retired the final 17 UO batters Thursday night, Maxwell retired the first 19 on Friday, meaning the Cowgirls’ pitching staff combined to retire 36 batters in a row across the series at one point.

They also held Oregon to five hits and one run over the super regional.

“They have the best pitching coach (John Bargfeldt) in the country,” Gajewski said of the pitching staff. “He’s the best pitch caller in the country without a doubt. When they execute what he calls, it’s crazy. It’s like a video game.”

Meanwhile, Kiley Naomi again guided the Cowgirls’ offense, going 4-for-4 at the plate and driving in four of OSU’s nine runs. Her three-run home run in the fifth inning was the 47th of her career, tying former third baseman Sydney Pennington for the most in OSU history.

And with the Cowgirls outscoring opponents 37-3 in five games, they ultimately punched their ticket to where most expected them to be.

“It’s the first year I felt criticism in my time here," Gajewski said. "That’s been a new experience. I’m usually a guy people like, but I’ve had to deal with that. So it’s just learning, I’m just getting better so I just felt this rush of emotion as I was watching Kelly out there.

“I’m already an emotional guy, but just I think everything just tells you how hard it is to get back to OKC. It’s hard. It’s crazy.”

OKLAHOMA STATE 9, OREGON 0

OSU 100 060 2 — 9 13 0

UO 000 000 0 — 0 2 1

Maxwell and Tuck. Hansen, Scott (5), Breedlove (7) and McGowan. W: Maxwell (16-5). L: Hansen (20-7). Save: None. HR: OSU, Naomi (13). T: 2:37. A: 1,392