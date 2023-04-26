STILLWATER — Hard to believe, but Keiton Page’s college career ended a decade ago.

It’s one of the many topics Page, now an assistant at Oklahoma State, discussed this week on the Tulsa World’s OSU Sports Extra podcast. Beyond just reflecting on his college days, Page talked about the Cowboys’ ongoing offseason, his family’s high school lineage and much more.

Here are select quotes from the podcast with Page. The full 25-minute interview can be found on OSUSportsExtra.com.

Q: Now that you’re in the thick of the offseason, just how much has the transfer portal changed the college basketball landscape?

Page: “It’s definitely a different landscape now than what it was even when I played. I feel like I’m not that far removed yet, or I’d like to think that I’m not that far removed yet. But, the transfer portal has definitely shaken things up. It’s a crazy time, because now it used to you have your roster and you were kind of planning ahead and recruiting kids that were in high school or the JUCO level and kind of planning out your roster. This many sophomores, this many juniors, this many seniors and we’re going to lose this many seniors, and now you have no idea.

“Now it’s more so recruiting your own guys throughout the year and making sure your guys are happy and staying in balance with that and obviously now the majority of college basketball teams’ roster flips every single year.”

Q: You had opportunities to play overseas. What’s the thought process when making those decisions and now helping players make them?

Page: “Every guy’s different, but the professional route, there are very few guys that make it to the NBA. The percentages of that are extremely low, and overseas basketball is really big time. I mean, guys bounce back and forth from the NBA to the Euro League all the time so there’s some big time leagues over there, and if guys do want to continue playing basketball at a high level and do it for a job, a lot of these guys have the opportunity if the NBA is not there.”

Q: Your family has a long lineage of high school coaches, did you ever want to be a head coach at the high school level?

Page: “When I was younger I thought that’s the route I wanted to go. Then I got (to OSU) and started playing here and I was kind of, a little bit, a stem of a coach when I was playing here. I was up in the offices a lot and kind of chatting with the coaches in their offices anytime I could get up here and watch some film with them.

“When I kind of got the idea of what it was like to be a college coach and I kind of just got to see their world, it was just every day, all day basketball. When they weren’t on the court with us, they were watching film or trying to figure out how to get better. There wasn’t any teaching classes, it was basketball 24/7, I kind of early on as a freshman or sophomore I was like, ‘Man, this is what I want to do when I get done playing.’”

Q: Where do you see yourself in five years?

Page: “Well, I hope I’m still coaching. That’s the plan, to coach as long as I can possibly coach. Would I like to coach at Oklahoma State the rest of my life? Yes. Coaching is where I want to be. I have a wife and three kids so, I’ve been fortunate enough to marry a girl who’s been around basketball all her life. Her dad is also retired, but was a long-time high school basketball coach, her brother is a college basketball coach, she played college basketball. So, I married someone who understands the time commitment and what goes along with it.”