Keeping the 2021 softball roster together was hard work but the Cowgirls are rewarded with a trip to the World Series

When the 2020 softball season was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, Oklahoma State coach Kenny Gajewski didn’t anticipate the amount of work it would take to keep the crew together for another year.
“What makes it special is I have a group of people in this program that had to recommit to everything,” Gajewski said. “Because I made the mistake of assuming that we’d be back, and the band is back together and we’d just pick right up where we left off, and it was a bad assumption on my part. We had to really, really work and get these kids to get back into school and softball.”
Gajewski referred to himself as a people person and said he thought he could get the group back together quickly, but it took a lot of great work that he said he’ll remember for a lifetime. The Cowgirls advanced to the Women’s College World Series in 2019, and the program was rewarded for the work it took to keep this year’s team together by advancing to the 2021 Women’s College World Series.
The Cowgirls face Georgia in Oklahoma City at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, but getting to this point required a rededication of commitment following the canceled season.
“A lot of these kids saw the light for the first time in their entire lives, a life after softball, and it’s a good light,” Gajewski said. “But we had to get them back into the light of this is the best light. These really are the best times of your entire life, and we don’t want to give up on that. There was so much work that has gone into this behind the scenes that has nothing to do with softball. These kids are already good and that’s why they’re here. …What we needed to do was to get us back as one cohesive group and we’ve done that and it took a lot of work. More than I ever thought.”
The Cowgirls have had a fantastic season, posting a 47-10 record and earning a No. 5 national seed. Senior Sydney Pennington broke the OSU school record for career home runs this year. Pennington has 13 home runs on the season to push here career total to 37, two more home runs than the previous school record.
Pennington is having a strong senior year, but she acknowledged how hard it was to prepare for this year after the pandemic ruined last season and forced players out of the groove of softball workouts.
“It was hard to come back because you get a life without softball and what do you do after,” Pennington said. “It was hard to get back to the grind of workouts and stuff like that. It was hard for I think everyone for a while. But once we got to that middle of the fall point where we started scrimmaging and you start getting back on your normal routine it starts to kind of hit again. Like this is what I’m here to do. I’ve played softball my whole life this is what I’m here for.”
The Cowgirls are now one of only eight teams still standing in the 2021 season and are three wins away from a national championship. OSU is hoping for a long stay in Oklahoma City but Gajewski is focused on making sure his players are taking this experience one day at a time.
“The idea is to keep that journey going and it’s going to end,” Gajewski said. “So it’s how can I slow this down? How can I enjoy every single second of every single day with your teammates, with your coaches, with your support staff (and) your fans. Getting to play this game you’ve been playing since you were six running around dreaming about playing on this field, on this stage and so just reminding them that this is what you’ve worked for, for so long.”