Keeping the 2021 softball roster together was hard work but the Cowgirls are rewarded with a trip to the World Series

When the 2020 softball season was canceled because of COVID-19 concerns, Oklahoma State coach Kenny Gajewski didn’t anticipate the amount of work it would take to keep the crew together for another year.

“What makes it special is I have a group of people in this program that had to recommit to everything,” Gajewski said. “Because I made the mistake of assuming that we’d be back, and the band is back together and we’d just pick right up where we left off, and it was a bad assumption on my part. We had to really, really work and get these kids to get back into school and softball.”

Gajewski referred to himself as a people person and said he thought he could get the group back together quickly, but it took a lot of great work that he said he’ll remember for a lifetime. The Cowgirls advanced to the Women’s College World Series in 2019, and the program was rewarded for the work it took to keep this year’s team together by advancing to the 2021 Women’s College World Series.

The Cowgirls face Georgia in Oklahoma City at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, but getting to this point required a rededication of commitment following the canceled season.