Karli Petty's 3-run homer lifts Oklahoma State to come-from-behind win at WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY — While charting a steady program rise over seven seasons under coach Kenny Gajewski, Oklahoma State has turned late-season trips to USA Hall of Fame Softball Complex into the standard in Stillwater.

On Thursday, the Cowgirls celebrated their third straight trip to the Women’s College World Series with a 4-2, come-from-behind victory over unseeded Arizona under the lights in Oklahoma City.

Seventh-seeded OSU trailed the Wildcats 2-1 in the sixth inning before infielder Karli Petty launched her fifth home run of the year, a three-run blast over the centerfield fence. In the circle, Kelly Maxwell fanned 14 Arizona batters and collected her 20th win of the season.

With the win, the Cowgirls advanced to face No. 14-seed Florida at 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPN.

The remaining members of the record crowd of 12,320 that showed up for the second session Thursday were treated to a late-night pitcher’s duel.

Maxwell (20-4) marked her third career WCWS outing with a 16th double-digit strikeout performance of the season. The redshirt junior left-hander stranded seven Arizona baserunners before closing the door on the Wildcats in the seventh.

Bowen opened the Wildcats' third WCWS appearance since 2010 by allowing three hits through five innings and exited in line for the loss after Petty launched the right-hander’s 99th pitch of the night over the centerfield fence.

Sydney Pennington broke the deadlock in the fourth with a one-out double that plated pinch-runner Brianna Evans. Arizona claimed a 2-1 lead in the top half of the next inning on Sharlize’s Palacios’ 20th home run of the season, a two-run shot to left field.

And after the Cowgirls failed to produce runs from a bases-loaded rally in the fifth inning, Petty thrust OSU into the lead — and into Saturday’s meeting against Florida — with her three-run blast.

OKLAHOMA STATE 4, ARIZONA 2

Arizona;000;020;0;--;2;5;1

Oklahoma State;000;103;X;--;4;6;0

Bowen and Palacios; Maxwell and Tuck. W: Maxwell (19-4). L: Bowen (13-11). HR: AZ, Palacios; OSU, Petty.

