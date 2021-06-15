Kansas transfer Bryce Thompson is feeling at home in Stillwater

Bryce Thompson has only been in the Oklahoma State program for about two weeks, but it didn’t take long for the Kansas transfer to get comfortable in Stillwater.

Thompson had already become familiar with head coach Mike Boynton and the rest of the program during his initial recruitment coming out of Booker T. Washington High School. The Cowboys were on Thompson’s short list before choosing Kansas, and now he’s rocking the same color he wore in high school after transferring to OSU.

“He knows the place, and he’s been around our guys,” Boynton said. “And I think he felt comfortable enough that it was a hard decision for him to not come here the first time. So we were just honest about it, what the expectations are. It’s not just easy because you’re home or because you’re not at Kansas and it’s not a blue blood anymore or whatever the case. The work that it requires to be great is still the same.”

Boynton said the current roster was better this time around than it was the first time he recruited Thompson, but adding the former Booker T. Washington star now still fits in the overall picture of what Boynton is looking to accomplish.