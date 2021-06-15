Kansas transfer Bryce Thompson is feeling at home in Stillwater

Bryce Thompson has only been in the Oklahoma State program for about two weeks, but it didn’t take long for the Kansas transfer to get comfortable in Stillwater.
Thompson had already become familiar with head coach Mike Boynton and the rest of the program during his initial recruitment coming out of Booker T. Washington High School. The Cowboys were on Thompson’s short list before choosing Kansas, and now he’s rocking the same color he wore in high school after transferring to OSU.
“He knows the place, and he’s been around our guys,” Boynton said. “And I think he felt comfortable enough that it was a hard decision for him to not come here the first time. So we were just honest about it, what the expectations are. It’s not just easy because you’re home or because you’re not at Kansas and it’s not a blue blood anymore or whatever the case. The work that it requires to be great is still the same.”
Boynton said the current roster was better this time around than it was the first time he recruited Thompson, but adding the former Booker T. Washington star now still fits in the overall picture of what Boynton is looking to accomplish.
It also helps that Thompson already has a history playing with and against Kalib and Keylan Boone. Thompson played against the former Memorial High School standouts and spent summers as teammates playing AAU ball. Thompson said having the Boone twins in Stillwater is a big plus for him.
The Cowboys have been doing mostly workouts, and Kalib hasn’t been in the same group with Thompson yet. The players will get a chance to play pickup basketball soon, where Kalib hopes to rekindle some of that old on-the-court chemistry with Thompson.
“I haven’t been able to post the ball and kick it to him for the three like how I used to, but eventually I will,” Kalib said.
OSU had a deep backcourt last season that was led by top NBA prospect Cade Cunningham, and the Cowboys look to have an even deeper backcourt this season with guards Donovan Williams and Chris Harris Jr. returning from season-ending injuries.
Boynton said he enjoys having an abundance of guards and expects Thompson to play both on-ball and off-ball at times.
“He’s a really good playmaker,” Boynton said. “I like to play with multiple playmakers, so that won’t change. I still think the thing he does best is make baskets. Whether it is creating for himself or having somebody else help create for him.”
There will be limited playing time for the high number of guards, and Boynton said he doesn’t stress over how minutes will be distributed. The Cowboys had the same situation last season and it worked out fine. It’s a long way until the season starts, and Thompson said he’s happy for how quickly OSU embraced him once he arrived in Stillwater.
“I’m very grateful for it, because it could go either way,” Thompson said of joining a new program. “I was completely embraced by the coaching staff and the players. That’s something I’m thankful for.”