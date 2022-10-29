Kansas St. deals OSU worst defeat of Gundy era in 48-0 pounding

MANHATTAN, Kan. — On the heels of a gritty comeback win against Texas, Oklahoma State was dealt the worst loss of the 18-season Mike Gundy era.

The ninth-ranked Cowboys lost 48-0 at No. 22 Kansas State on Saturday, a bizarre turn of events for a team that entered with momentum and confidence despite struggling with ongoing injuries.

Unable to stop the run or get its own run game going, OSU (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) trailed 28-0 before it surpassed 100 yards on the afternoon. At halftime, the deficit was 35.

The Wildcats (6-2, 4-1) were playing without starting quarterback Adrian Martinez but received a four-touchdown performance from Will Howard. Running back Deuce Vaughn rushed for 158 yards and a touchdown.

The previous largest margin of defeat under Gundy was a 62-23 loss at Texas A&M in 2005, Gundy’s first season. The most recent shutout was 27-0 at Oklahoma in 2009.