Kansas football coach Les Miles tests positive for COVID-19 less than a week after hosting Oklahoma State

Kansas football coach Les Miles tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement released by Kansas on Thursday.

“Today, I was notified that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Miles said in the statement. “I am beginning the isolation process at my home and will continue to fulfill my head coach responsibilities remotely.”

The news broke just five days after Oklahoma State’s 47-7 win at Kansas last week. Oklahoma State test three days a week, which are usually on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

"We are alert to Les Miles' positive COVID test and continue to be diligent and persistent in our own testing efforts," OSU said in an email to the Tulsa World. "Dr. Val Gene Iven has been in frequent contact with the Kansas team physician since the game, but based on CDC guidelines, nobody in our organization would go into immediate quarantine. That said, we will monitor this situation and wish Coach Miles a speedy recovery."

Kansas athletic director Jeff Long said in the statement that the Jayhawks anticipate Miles will be able to coach the game against West Virginia on Oct. 17 if he doesn’t develop any symptoms or have a fever.