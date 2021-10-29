 Skip to main content
Kansas at No. 15 OSU: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins
editor's pick

Kansas at No. 15 OSU: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

Kansas at No. 15 OSU

6 p.m. Saturday, Boone Pickens Stadium

Need-to-know info

TV: FS1

Radio: KTSB-1170

Records: OSU 6-1 (3-1 Big 12); Kansas 1-6 (0-4)

Online: http://okla.st/osutunein

Last meeting: OSU beat Kansas 47-7 on Oct. 3, 2020

All-time series: OSU leads 40-2-29

FOX23 James Aydelotte's forecast: Clear, Light wind, 65°

FOUR DOWNS

1. TOP STORYLINE

Homecoming rebound

After suffering its first loss of 2021 at Iowa State, OSU will host homecoming weekend and a game against a Jayhawks team the Cowboys haven’t lost to since 2007. Kansas pressed Oklahoma in Week 8, but the Cowboys’ winning formula of running with Jaylen Warren and leaning on the defense can put the Cowboys back in the win column. A victory over the Jayhawks sends OSU into November at 7-1 and in Big 12 contention with West Virginia, TCU, Texas Tech and OU remaining on the schedule.

2. KEY MATCHUP

OSU vs. itself

Kansas picked off Caleb Williams and converted on nine of its 13 third down attempts to spook the Sooners last weekend, and could do the same to the Cowboys. How to prevent it? Get a clean game from Spencer Sanders, who rides into the weekend off a three-touchdown effort in Ames, and get a standard performance from an OSU defense that ranks 12th in the nation on third down. The Cowboys will win Saturday so long as they don’t beat themselves.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

Collin Oliver

OSU’s true freshman pass rusher has four sacks and 10 total tackles in his past three games. At 4.5 sacks on the year, Oliver is halfway toward Rodney Harding’s freshman sack record with at least six games left on the Cowboys’ schedule. While the Cowboys have veterans in Brock Martin and Tyler Lacy, OSU’s most exciting pass rusher might be its rookie defensive end.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY

From Guerin Emig: Mike Gundy predicts another fourth-quarter tight one, but I can't imagine Kansas has much fight left after emptying its tank against Oklahoma. Make this a third-quarter game.

Cowboys 40, Jayhawks 14 

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

