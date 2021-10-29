Kansas at No. 15 OSU: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

OSU vs. itself

Kansas picked off Caleb Williams and converted on nine of its 13 third down attempts to spook the Sooners last weekend, and could do the same to the Cowboys. How to prevent it? Get a clean game from Spencer Sanders, who rides into the weekend off a three-touchdown effort in Ames, and get a standard performance from an OSU defense that ranks 12th in the nation on third down. The Cowboys will win Saturday so long as they don’t beat themselves.