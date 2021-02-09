Kansas 78, No. 23 OSU 66: Turnovers stunt OSU's offense in loss at Kansas

LAWRENCE Kan. — Too many turnovers have become a reoccurring issue for Oklahoma State, even in the wins.
The Cowboys tallied 19 turnovers in a win against Arkansas, 22 turnovers in the upset over Texas and 18 turnovers in the 78-66 loss at Kansas on Monday night. It's the third time in four games OSU has totaled at least 18 turnovers.
Kansas played its first game since 2009 as an unranked team and responded with a win over No. 23 Oklahoma State. The Cowboys traveled to Lawrence, Kansas, with their first top-25 ranking since the 2014-15 season but couldn’t complete the regular-season sweep over the Jayhawks.
"Obviously, I think, the turnovers were clearly a problem for us and offensive rebounding, OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “David McCormack kicked our butts. He set a tone for them that we didn't have an answer for. We tried everything we could. They were just better than us tonight."
Boynton battled McCormack’s presence by going with a smaller lineup, hoping that OSU could get some easy baskets in transition. But the turnovers kept the Cowboys from running their offense properly.
The first half started sloppy for both teams. There were a combined eight turnovers in the first five minutes. OSU finished the half with 12 turnovers. The Jayhawks totaled 10 first-half turnovers and held a 28-25 halftime lead.
McCormack scored 21 points in the second half on his way to finishing with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Cunningham also scored 21 second-half points to help him score a game-high 26 points and nine rebounds -- but he also finished with seven turnovers. The Cowboys struggled to get much offense outside of Cunningham.
“It definitely starts with me,” Cunningham said of the turnovers. “Looking at the numbers the last few games I probably lead the country in turnovers. I have the ball in my hands a bunch throughout the game. I’m asked to make a lot of plays and that’s what I ask for. I want the ball in my hands so limiting those turnovers and making sure that my team is getting shots every trip. That’s huge for us. We had 18 today. Last game we had I think (22). That’s probably been our Achilles heel.”
OSU upset Texas in double overtime two days before playing Kansas. Four Cowboys played at least 40 minutes in that game, but Boynton said he wasn’t going to use that as an excuse. Kalib Boone had a career day against the Longhorns but only played four minutes in the second half against Kansas.
Boone had four blocks in the first half but Boynton said he didn’t do a good job of consistently protecting the rim.
"He just didn't have it,” Boynton said. “He wasn't really as engaged as he needed to be, particularly on the defensive end. McCormack went right at us. We didn't offer much resistance at all. So, when that happens, you got to figure out another way to try to win, and we thought maybe playing small. We gave Bernie (Kouma) a chance and obviously tried to get (Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe) some minutes after not playing on Saturday."
The Cowboys have a few days to rest before hosting Kansas State at 11 a.m. Saturday.