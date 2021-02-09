Kansas 78, No. 23 OSU 66: Turnovers stunt OSU's offense in loss at Kansas

McCormack scored 21 points in the second half on his way to finishing with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Cunningham also scored 21 second-half points to help him score a game-high 26 points and nine rebounds -- but he also finished with seven turnovers. The Cowboys struggled to get much offense outside of Cunningham.

“It definitely starts with me,” Cunningham said of the turnovers. “Looking at the numbers the last few games I probably lead the country in turnovers. I have the ball in my hands a bunch throughout the game. I’m asked to make a lot of plays and that’s what I ask for. I want the ball in my hands so limiting those turnovers and making sure that my team is getting shots every trip. That’s huge for us. We had 18 today. Last game we had I think (22). That’s probably been our Achilles heel.”

OSU upset Texas in double overtime two days before playing Kansas. Four Cowboys played at least 40 minutes in that game, but Boynton said he wasn’t going to use that as an excuse. Kalib Boone had a career day against the Longhorns but only played four minutes in the second half against Kansas.

Boone had four blocks in the first half but Boynton said he didn’t do a good job of consistently protecting the rim.