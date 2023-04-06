STILLWATER — Oklahoma State forward Kalib Boone entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer on Thursday, a source confirmed to the Tulsa World.

The 6-foot-9 Boone is the second OSU player to enter the portal this offseason, joining guard Avery Anderson III, who entered Tuesday.

Boone — a Tulsa Memorial graduate — played in 123 games across four seasons with the Cowboys, averaging 16.6 minutes and 7.9 points a game.

Down the final stretch of the season Boone struggled, playing less than 20 minutes in eight of the final 10 games. He surged at the start of Big 12 play, setting a career-high in points (27) in a loss to Kansas and was a dominant force down-low for OSU while Moussa Cisse nursed a left ankle injury.

He set career-bests in most statistical categories this season.

His tenure with the Cowboys is filled with peaks and valleys, shining as a sophomore alongside Cade Cunningham and setting a school-record for shooting percentage in a season (64.2%) before stepping back into a backup role as a junior.

What is means for OSU

The Cowboys lose another key member of its core to the portal, as OSU coach Mike Boynton continues giving the program a new look.

With three forwards – and possibly a fourth – entering the program in the latest recruiting class, and bigs Moussa Cisse and Tyreek Smith both eligible to return next season, a trimming down of the forward depth was expected.

Among the newcomers are center Brandon Garrison, a Del City native ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the state, and power forward Justin McBride, a four-star recruit from Plano, Texas.

The Cowboys lose their best offensive forward with Boone’s departure, a role that will likely be filled by a newcomer, either in the portal or one of the incoming freshmen.

A family reunion?

Boone’s twin brother, Keylan, reportedly also entered the transfer portal this week, meaning the brothers could hypothetically reunite for a final season somewhere.

Keylan and Kalib both played high school basketball at Memorial, and spent the first three years of their college careers at OSU. Keylan left the program last offseason, transferring to the University of Pacific in Stockton, California.

Keylan averaged 13.9 points and 4.2 rebounds with the Tigers.

A look at OU, OSU, ORU and TU men's basketball transfers announced during the 2023 offseason G Max Abmas G Avery Anderson III G Joe Bamisile G Brandon Betson F Kalib Boone C Charles Chukwu G Bijan Cortes F Tim Dalger G Keyshawn Embery-Simpson G Sterling Gaston-Chapman G Sam Griffin F Jacob Groves F Jalen Hill C Nikita Konstantynovskyi G C.J. Noland G Anthony Pritchard G Benny Schroder F Bryant Selebangue G Cobe Williams G Keaston Willis