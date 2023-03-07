STILLWATER — Kalib Boone tries to stay calm.

Oklahoma State’s 6-foot-9 forward is used to opponents sending an extra defender down low to guard him in the paint. Sometimes, he’ll find a way around, scoring a contested shot over a defender.

Other times, he remains calm. He’ll scan the court, searching for a lane to distribute the ball to a teammate.

“I talked to my dad, and he was like, ‘You can’t let somebody take you out of a game just by sending double-teams. You’ve got to make them regret sending double teams,’” Boone said.

It why Boone, nearing the end of his senior year with OSU, has evolved into a crucial piece of the Cowboys’ offense this season. He set a career-high 27 points in a loss to Kansas. He’s averaging 11.5 points and 5.1 rebounds a game. He’s was named to the All-Big 12 third-team.

Now, with the Cowboys entered the Big 12 Tournament firmly on the bubble, Boone’s presence will be needed for OSU to solidify itself in the NCAA Tournament.

In the latest updates to several Bracketology sites, experts project OSU (17-14, 8-10 Big 12) as one of the first four teams out, likely signifying the Cowboys need a couple wins in Kansas City to solidify themselves as a tournament team.

OSU’s most recent win in Lubbock, Texas, against Texas Tech stopped the bleeding of a five-game losing streak and kept the Cowboys’ aspirations alive heading into the conference tournament. But a first round matchup against 10th seeded Oklahoma — at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City — likely leaves the Cowboys on unstable ground even with a win.

But, it comes at a time where Boone is struggling.

That victory in Lubbock came without any points from Boone, OSU's top scoring forward. In 12 minutes of play, Boone went 0-for-2 from the field, grabbing five rebounds and turning the ball over twice.

Instead, down low contributions came from forwards Tyreek Smith and Moussa Cisse, who combined for 17 points and 14 rebounds. But with the status of Cisse — who currently is dealing with a lingering left leg injury that was re-aggravated against Baylor — unknown for the Big 12 Tournament, Boone’s prowess could be needed.

During OSU’s five-game losing streak, single-game performances of 27 and 18 points against Kansas and Kansas State were overshadowed by three points vs. TCU, four against West Virginia and six against Baylor.

There’s also the scoreless performance against the Red Raiders, the first time this season he hasn’t scored.

Much of the Cowboys’ success has come through Boone this season. The team has won nine games where Boone has scored 10-plus points. He was integral in OSU pulling off a five-game winning streak earlier in the year.

Now, as the Cowboys aim to punch their ticket to the tournament, OSU will need Boone’s presence on the court.