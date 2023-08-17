Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

STILLWATER — Aden Kelley’s first impression of Justin Kirkland: “Good lord, that’s a big man.”

Kelley, a redshirt sophomore defensive tackle at Oklahoma State — like most teammates — initially noticed Kirkland’s size this offseason. A 6-foot-4 transfer from Utah Tech, Kirkland is officially listed at 346 pounds, a number Mike Gundy says might be closer to 360.

What a great day to be a Cowboy❗️❗️ I am super excited to call Stillwater home. #GoPokes #OKState pic.twitter.com/Iwgr964tFf — Justin Kirkland (@justinkirklandd) January 6, 2023

“I’ve got to know Justin pretty well,” Kelley said. “Great guy, just a big teddy bear. He was blessed with that gift, and he’s a strong, strong man. I’d say he was born to be a big kid, but no one gets that strong just sitting there. He puts his best foot forward for sure, and he really grinds.”

Kirkland’s transfer into OSU’s program received little attention back in January. Instead, focus remained on the steady stream of players exiting OSU’s program. But eight months later, Kirkland’s seized the attention. When asked Thursday about what a potential starting defensive line will look like, Kirkland’s name made the short list of potential options.

“He’s in much better condition now,” Gundy said, an aspect he wanted to see improvement from Kirkland in back during spring practice. “(strength coach) Rob Glass has really, really helped him. Strength is a non-factor. Strength is through the roof. Conditioning and agility is where he’s made his biggest strides.”

Along with establishing his role this offseason, Gundy’s report on Kirkland’s strength is corroborated by teammates. During OSU’s media day, the Tulsa World polled teammates on the most impressive weight room performers this offseason. Almost all pointed to Kirkland.

“When you look at him, you think it is fat,” safety Trey Rucker said. “But it’s just straight muscle. He looks like a baby Hulk.”

Kirkland’s performances span all different lifts. “I think he was born lifting,” safety Kendal Daniels said jokingly.

Others, tell more specific tales.

Defensive tackle Collin Clay: “He squats over 600 pounds. That’s all I have to say…I don’t know what he eats, but whatever it is, I need it.”

Offensive lineman Jason Brooks Jr.: “I saw a video of Twitter before he even got here, and he was like benching 225 for 40 reps. I was like, ‘I don’t know who this guy is, but he’s crazy.’”

Those 40 reps would have been the most by any bench press participant at this year’s NFL Combine.

Defensive end Xavier Ross: “I’ve seen him bench 405 for two. Easy reps. He does it with ease. He makes 405 look like 135. It’s impressive to see.”

Rucker: “(He can power) clean 315 without squatting. When you clean 315, you’ve got to get under the bar, get low and press it back up. None of that, he just throws it up there. I don’t know how he does it or how it works.”

Offensive lineman Preston Wilson said the team had one of its best offseason strength training programs since he’s been there.

Kirkland’s strength was a known advantage before joining the Cowboys. But signing Kirkland before defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo's hiring was luck for OSU.

“We brought him in not knowing that we were playing more odd-front,” Gundy said. “That works out great for us. He just has to go up-field and drive the center back. He’s perfect for that for us.”

With the remaining depth on the defensive line, Gundy sees situations where OSU could rotate up to 10 linemen throughout the first half and be “comfortable,” an approach he hopes will allow the line to remain fresh throughout the season.

Speaking of comfort: Kelley and Kirkland often wear Hawaiian shirts together in the locker room, paired with flip-flops.

“Just kind of a big-boy comfort,” Kelley said with a laugh.

‘He looks like a baby Hulk’: Justin Kirkland playing a big role on the defensive line and in the weight room

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.