STILLWATER – David "Buddy" Arndt, Justin Blackmon, Rickie Fowler, Yolanda Odenyo, Ann Pitts and Legends division honoree Shelby Wilson were named as Oklahoma State's 2023 Hall of Honor class on Thursday.

The group of six will officially be inducted into on Sept. 15 during a ceremony in Stillwater, joining 71 others already inducted into the OSU Athletics Hall of Honor.

Arndt, a three-time NCAA individual champion, wrestled at OSU from 1941-46 and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 1981. He is joined by another wrestler, Wilson, who won an Olympic gold medal and was a two-time All-American from 1957-59.

Two-time Biletnikoff winner Blackmon played for the Cowboys from 2009-11, helping OSU win the 2012 Fiesta Bowl as one of the nation's top wide receivers and would eventually be the No. 5 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

After golfing for two seasons in Stillwater, Fowler would win six PGA Tours and won the 2008 Ben Hogan Award and Phil Mickelson Award as a member of OSU's golf team.

Serving as the women's golf coach from 1973-2000, Pitts coached the Cowgirls to 15 conference team championships. She helped construct OSU's women's golf program, serving as the head coach for the first 24 years.

Odenyo, a three-time soccer All-American, played at OSU from 2005-08 and set school records in goals (16) and points (37) in a single season.