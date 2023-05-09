STILLWATER — The last time Oklahoma State finished a football season with less than six wins came in 2005.

Led by quarterback Al Pena, wide receiver D’Juan Woods and running back Mike Hamilton, OSU closed out the season 4-7 in Mike Gundy's first season as head coach.

Since then, at least seven wins a season. It is well-documented the success Gundy and the Cowboys have had reaching the threshold for bowl eligibility. But, as the 2023 college football season steadily approaches, over/under odds continue spreading online, and view the Cowboys' upcoming season as possibly not reaching seven wins.

With numerous question marks surrounding the program, the Cowboys’ current over/under projection is set at 6.5 wins, according to DraftKings and other sites. ESPN’s Football Power Index projects 7.5 wins.

It again brings back a talking point when discussing the Cowboys' football program, more specifically the schedule. With four new schools joining the Big 12 and Oklahoma and Texas sticking around for another year, conference scheduling looks different this time around.

So just how easy is OSU's schedule?

In 2022, OSU’s 12 upcoming opponents combined for an 83-70 record, a total that isn’t a massive outlier compared to past seasons. The biggest contributors came in the form of Kansas State (10-4), who went on to win the 2022 Big 12 Championship and South Alabama (10-3).

In fact, examining OSU’s nonconference schedule, South Alabama might pose the biggest threat for an early upset. After completing the most successful season in program history, the Jaguars are returning all but three starters from 2022.

OSU's only other nonconference games come in the form of Arizona State, a team that finished 3-9 last season and watched 31 players depart the program via the transfer portal this offseason, and Central Arkansas, a school that finished 5-6 in the ASUN Conference.

Nonconference schedules like this aren't unusual for OSU. What could be the biggest difference is the conference slate.

In the Big 12, the Cowboys’ biggest draw is playing all four new schools. Only West Virginia can say they’ll do the same. That means Central Florida, BYU, Cincinnati and Houston all face OSU this season.

Houston and Cincinnati — both in respective rebuilds — are projected 4.5 wins. BYU sits at six expected wins, and Gus Malzahn’s UCF Golden Knights are predicted to get 6.5.

Almost half of OSU’s schedule is already taken care of, with teams all expected to finish equal, or less than, the Cowboys.

OSU evades the traditional Texas schools, too. No Texas, TCU, Texas Tech or Baylor this year. All four are expected to finish in the top half of the conference.

Looking at win totals for the conference, the Cowboys’ only opponents projected to win eight or more games are Oklahoma and KSU, who OSU plays after a bye week.

In ESPN’s 2023 College Football Power Index — a measurement tool using predictive models to determine team strength — OSU ranks 38th heading into the season. OSU opponents average a 45.5 FPI ranking.

There are still a bevy of questions needing to be answered about the 2023 iteration of OSU football. Quarterback, running back, receiver and the entire defense adjusting to a new scheme to name a few.

Those issues aside, the schedule itself appears to bode well for the Cowboys.

2023 OSU schedule (2022 records)

Sept. 2: vs. Central Arkansas (5-6)

Sept. 9: at Arizona State (3-9)

Sept. 16: South Alabama (10-3)

Sept. 23: at Iowa State (4-8, 1-8)

Sept. 30: BYE

Oct. 6: vs. Kansas State (10-4, 7-2)

Oct. 14: vs. Kansas (6-7, 3-6)

Oct. 21: at West Virginia (5-7, 3-6)

Oct. 28: vs. Cincinnati (9-4)

Nov. 4: vs. Oklahoma (6-7, 3-6)

Nov. 11: at UCF (9-5)

Nov. 18: at Houston (8-5)

Nov. 25: vs. BYU (8-5)