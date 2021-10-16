Junior college offensive lineman Webber picks Cowboys

A good day for Oklahoma State got better Saturday night.

Hours after the 12th-ranked Cowboys knocked off No. 25 Texas, OSU received a commitment from Tyrone Webber, one of the top junior college prospects in the class of 2022.

The 6-foot-5, 295 pound tackle from Ontario, Canada is the No. 3 junior college recruit in the Class of 2022, per 247Sports.com. Webber was a first-team junior college All-American during the 2021 spring season at New Mexico Military Institute.

He took an official visit to OSU on Oct. 3 and chooses the Cowboys over Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Missouri, among others.

His commitment marks the 14th to OSU's class of 2022. Webber joins Frisco, Texas' Austin Kawecki as the only other offensive lineman in the the Cowboys' upcoming recruiting class.

