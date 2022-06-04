Julia Cottrill burns former team as Cowgirls top Florida 2-0 to reach WCWS semis

OKLAHOMA CITY — Julia Cottrill learned only an hour or two before Saturday’s meeting between Oklahoma State and Florida that she was slated to start at catcher and hit eighth in the Cowgirls’ batting order against her former team.

And once Cottrill stepped into the batter’s box against the Gators, OSU’s junior wasted little time. Cottrill slapped first-pitch singles in the third and fourth innings Saturday, scoring after her first hit and driving in another run with her second.

All told, she needed to see just four pitches in a perfect performance at the plate, motoring the Cowgirls to 2-0 victory that leaves OSU’s one win from a first trip to the Women’s College World Series championship series.

“I was kind of ready to go up there, like get after it,” Cottrill said afterward, acknowledging an element of added motivation against the program she called home from 2019-21. “My first two pitches were good pitches to hit, so I just wanted to attack early.”

Cottrill, who doubled for good measure in the sixth to finish 3-for-3 with an RBI, had a hand in both of the runs scored by the seventh-seeded Cowgirls on Saturday night to power OSU (48-12) past No. 14-seed Florida. And in the circle, the Cowgirls again leaned on left-hander Kelly Maxwell, who tallied nine strikeouts in her 20th complete game of the season.

OSU’s 48th win of the season matches the record win total under coach Kenny Gajewski and sends the Cowgirls to Monday’s semifinals (6 p.m. ESPN).

OSU’s semifinal opponent will be the winner of Sunday’s 6 p.m. meeting between Texas and Arizona. Florida (49-18), which opened its visit to Oklahoma City with a 7-1 win over Oregon State on Thursday, faces UCLA at 2 p.m. Sunday.

“It feels good,” Gajewski said. “It wasn’t easy. The last inning, the last couple innings were kind of touch-and-go there.”

The inclusion of Cottrill’s bat in Saturday’s lineup card proved crucial. But the logic behind Gajewski’s decision to hand her a third start of the 2022 postseason over senior Taylor Tuck was rooted in defense.

Facing a Florida team that torched the base paths to the tune of 132 stolen bases this spring, OSU’s seventh-year coach went with his strongest arm behind home plate. Quickly, as the sun fell in Oklahoma City, it became clear that Cottrill’s offensive punch would be the difference maker.

“Obviously the coach looks really good when she goes 3-for-3 and drives the ball,” Gajewski said.

Cottrill, who joined the Cowgirls in 2022 after two seasons with the Gators, singled to right field on the first pitch she saw against Florida right-hander Lexie Delbrey (15-4) to lead off the third inning and advanced to third on Chelsea Alexander’s bunt single. She came home for the game’s opening run one batter later on Chyenne Factor’s 34th RBI of the season.

The Cowgirls’ threat continued in the third after Katelynn Carwile followed Factor’s single with a walk to load the bases, but the inning ended when Miranda Elish grounded into a 4-6-3 double play.

In the next inning, Cottrill faced Gators right-hander Natalie Lugo — a pitcher she spent 2½ years catching in Gainesville — and stepped to the plate first-pitch swinging again. This time she singled to left field, plating Sydney Penning and doubling OSU’s lead.

Cottrill’s performance against her former team mirrored that of fellow transfer Miranda Elish, who shouldered an emotional wave when the Cowgirls swept Texas earlier this spring. On Saturday, Cottrill said she tried to block out the opponent in the other dugout.

“I think just remembering at the end of the day softball doesn’t know who’s playing,” Cottrill said. “Keeping it simple was a really big help.”

Maxwell retired 14 Wildcats batters in Thursday’s 4-2 win over Arizona. On Saturday, Gajewski opted to stick with his All-American left-hander who made her 27th start of the season on two day’s rest.

Maxwell (21-4) allowed the first two runners to reach base Saturday, then retired the next 15 Gators she faced. After throwing 126 pitches against Arizona, the redshirt junior carried OSU, holding Florida to no runs on three hits and two walks.

Maxwell, who recorded her 300th strikeout of the season Saturday night, has now allowed two runs on 14 hits and six walks with 64 strikeouts across 44⅔ innings pitched this postseason.

After her latest outing Saturday, Maxwell was asked if this late spring run has featured the best pitching of her career.

“No,” she said. “It’s a big stage. So credit all the teams that are playing and stuff. I just think my performance probably is as good as it’s been in the past.

