John-Michael Wright set a season-best in points against KU. How is the transfer guard adjusting to his new role with the Cowboys?

STILLWATER — Several weeks ago, Oklahoma State coach Mike Boynton talked about guard John-Michael Wright becoming a facilitator.

Heading into conference play, Wright, a transfer from High Point University in North Carolina, would help set the offense and allow guards Bryce Thompson and Avery Anderson to play roles more fitting to them — scoring and finishing — Boynton said.

But against Kansas on Saturday, where Wright led the Cowboys in assists with three, he also made an impact shooting.

In 33 minutes of playing time, Wright scored a season-best 19 points in the loss. He finished behind only guard Bryce Thompson (23) in points.

Wright drilled four 3-point shots and shot 40% from the field. Three more points came on the free-throw line, with two clutch shots falling in the final minutes to keep the Cowboys within a possession of the lead.

There was even an opportunity for Wright to give OSU (8-5 overall, 0-1 Big 12) a lead in the final 30 seconds after finding himself wide-open from behind the 3-point line.

He missed.

“I didn’t really expect to be that wide open. It kind of threw me off my rhythm a little bit.” Wright said.

But, despite the miss, despite the loss, Wright is starting to settle into his new offensive role.

“Our whole coaching staff has been getting on me to try and control the team better, and that’s something I’ve been working on,” he said. “I believe everybody is settling in with each other, not just me. We’re learning how to play off each other, so we’re getting better looks than we were at the beginning of the season.

“I feel pretty comfortable right now.”

Another ranked opportunity for OSU

On Monday evening, OSU plays West Virginia, which was ranked No. 24 in the AP Top 25 poll as it was entering its Saturday contest against Kansas State. An 82-76 loss against the Wildcats likely bumps the Mountaineers out of this week’s top 25, but it presents the Cowboys with another opportunity for a signature win.

The Cowboys are 0-3 against ranked opponents this year, losing each by an average of 5.6 points.

Of OSU’s eight wins, its highest opponent in the NET rankings they’ve beaten is Sam Houston, which currently sits at No. 25 in the metric. That can change Monday, with the Mountaineers currently sitting at 13th in NET rankings.

Scouting the Mountaineers

WVU enters Monday’s contest averaging 80.9 points per game, ranked 31st in the country and second in the conference behind No. 6 Texas, which will play OSU later this week.

Guard Erik Stevenson and forward Tre Mitchell average over 13 points a game, with each shooting over 50% from the field.

The Mountaineers enter shooting 48.6% from the field as a team, while the Cowboys’ defense has held opponents to a 36.8% clip.

The Mountaineers are led by coach Bob Huggins, who is entering his 15th season at WVU and was recently selected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022.

West Virginia at Oklahoma St.

6 p.m. Monday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

TV: ESPNU

Radio: KTSB-1170

Records: WVU 10-3, OSU 8-5

Last matchup: OSU won 81-58 in Stillwater.

All-time series: Tied at 11