STILLWATER — OSU point guard John-Michael Wright will return to Oklahoma State for a second season, initially reported by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein and later confirmed by the Tulsa World on Tuesday.

Wright, opts to use his additional year of eligibility after transferring from High Point University last season as he enters his fifth season of collegiate eligibility.

The 6-foot-1 guard started all 36 games for OSU in 2022-23, averaging 30.2 minutes, 9.8 points and two assists a game. He shot 34% from 3-point range, the third-highest mark for OSU.

After losing to North Texas in the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinals, Wright remained vague about his future, but said reaching the NCAA Tournament — something he’s never done — was a focus for next season.

“Losing motivates you to come back,” Wright said. “I wanted to go to March Madness. That’s something that I want to be able to say I’ve experienced in my college career.”

What is means for OSU

With the exception of guard Caleb Asberry and Bernard Kouma exhausting their eligibility, everyone else had the ability to return for an additional season in Stillwater.

Wright is the first piece to fall one way or another, opting to return to OSU for his final season.

The Cowboys are entering a defining offseason under coach Mike Boynton, who signed four freshmen this cycle and another is verbally committed. Of those four, only three-star Jamyron Keller is classified as a guard.

“I don’t expect everybody that’s eligible to be back, to be back, in all candor,” Boynton said last week. “Each situation like I said will be different.”

How OSU manages the roster from here on out, is the question. Wright will likely hold his starting spot next season, despite some inconsistency at points in the season.