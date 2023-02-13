STILLWATER — John-Michael Wright’s week has been hectic.

First, in a midweek game against Texas Tech, the Oklahoma State point guard lofted a put-back layup through the net at Gallagher-Iba Arena with 0.4 seconds remaining to give the Cowboys a lead.

A foul would be assessed and after struggling from the free-throw line all game, he banked a shot to put OSU up by three.

Days later in Ames, Iowa, Wright would again come up clutch, knocking down a jumper with five minutes remaining to return the lead to the Cowboys. On the following possession, he’d record a steal, driving down court and into the paint before distributing the ball to guard Caleb Asberry who sank a three and fortified the lead.

He’d finish with a game-high 19 points.

More importantly, Wright has become a key cog in OSU’s offense with the absence of guard Avery Anderson, who is out indefinitely after undergoing left wrist surgery.

He’s also been a catalyst for the Cowboys during their five-game winning streak. During the stretch, Wright is averaging 11.2 points while shooting 52% from the field. He accompanies that with an assist a game and four rebounds.

He was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week on Monday after his performances against the Red Raiders and Cyclones.

“We try to stay humble with it and just remember the big picture,” Wright said of the team, which has won seven of its last eight. “There’s still a lot of basketball left and obviously, yes, winning gives us confidence, but in practice we have the same message. We’ve just got to keep harping on the fundamentals and keep tightening things up.”

The Cowboys have notched wins against three ranked teams during the stretch,

“The winning does help,” he continued. “It gives guys an edge going into the next game, it gives us confidence as a team, but we’re not going to be satisfied until we get to the end.”

Other storylines

In the polls: In this week’s AP Top 25 poll, released Monday, the Cowboys failed to rank, but received 23 votes, trailing Missouri, Northwestern, Illinois, Pittsburgh and Nevada in the receiving votes category.

OSU (16-9, 7-5 Big 12) will play two ranked opponents this week, hosting the No. 5 Kansas Jayhawks on Tuesday and traveling to No. 22 TCU on Saturday.

Scouting the Jayhawks: In OSU’s last meeting with the Jayhawks, the Cowboys possessed a 15-point lead at the half before KU climbed back into the game and won, 69-67.

Jalen Wilson remains the Jayhawks’ top scoring threat. A starter in all 25 of KU’s games, Wilson has averaged 20.6 points, the highest average in the conference by three points. His scoring prowess pairs well with freshman Gradey Dick, whose 14.2 points per game rank 10th in the Big 12.

The hot hand for KU recently has been Dajuan Harris. In the past two games, the 6-foot-1 guard has scored 33 points, the most for him in a two-game stretch in his collegiate career. When Harris scores more than 10 points a game, the Jayhawks are 10-0.

Kansas at Oklahoma State

8 p.m. Tuesday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

TV/Radio: ESPN, KTSB-1170

Records: KU 20-5, 8-4 Big 12; OSU 16-9, 7-5

Last meeting: On Dec. 31, 2022, KU won 69-67 in Lawrence.

All-time series: KU leads 122-60.