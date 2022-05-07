Jocelyn Alo’s Senior Day grand slam charges Sooners, as OU completes Bedlam sweep

NORMAN — The last regular-season pitch Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo saw in the batter’s box at Marita Hynes Field was a fastball, high and outside from the hand of Oklahoma State’s Kelly Maxwell.

The NCAA’s career home run leader launched it three rows deep into the seats beyond the right field wall. Alo’s fifth-inning grand slam thrust the top-ranked Sooners into the lead and powered OU (48-1, 17-1 Big 12) to a Bedlam sweep in Saturday's 5-3 win over the visiting Cowgirls.

ESPN’s Beth Mowins dubbed Alo’s blast — her 24th of the year and the fifth grand slam of her career — a “Senior Day slam”. After the Sooners completed their postgame celebration for OU’s outgoing senior class, coach Patty Gasso deemed Alo's big moment a “fitting” finish.

“Everything about this season has been so unbelievably storybook for her,” Gasso said.

“Her last at bat of the regular season, at home, senior day what else could she do? Hawaii. Here we are. Let’s hit a home run in front of tens of thousands of family members out there. Just fitting. The way everything aligns with her is not by happenstance. She makes it happen. Just always seems to work out for her.”

Alo’s shot erased a 2-1 OU deficit in the fifth. And coupled with the pitching efforts of Nicole May, who allowed two runs over 5⅓ innings pitched before re-entering to close the Cowgirls out, the Sooners came from behind to claim a 30th win over seventh-ranked OSU (38-12, 14-4) in 31 meetings.

The Sooners, who clinched the top seed in next week’s Big 12 Tournament with a 6-0 win Saturday, head to the postseason winners of their past 10. The Cowgirls, still winless in Norman since 1997, exit the regular season riding a five-game losing streak.

“It’s a reflection on me,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said. “So that’s some frustration. Just don’t have them coached up right. Don’t have them prepared to be in this moment yet. We’ll get back to the drawing board here this week.”

Alo’s go-ahead home run came on a day Gajewski’s Cowgirls led early and squandered opportunities to pile onto their in-state rival.

Hayley Busby’s two-run shot, her fifth of the season, handed OSU its first lead of the series in the second inning. But the Cowgirls failed to tack on more runs, stranding runners in scoring position in the third and fifth innings. All told, OSU left six runners on base in the series finale.

And while the Cowgirls failed to capitalize, Alo and the Sooners took advantage and mustered five runs from three hits.

Grace Lyons’ single plated Tiare Jennings in the fourth inning for OU’s first run of the afternoon. Maxwell (15-4) pitched herself into trouble in the fifth, issuing three walks — two hit batters and a base on balls — to load the bases and set the stage for Alo’s latest heroics.

Alo stepped in for her third plate appearance of the game having been fanned twice already by Maxwell, caught looking in the first and third innings. Down 0-2 to Maxwell again in the fifth, Alo clubbed the third pitch she saw over the right field fence and indulged the home crowd in a curtain call after an emphatic home run trot.

“Just kind of trying not to let the previous at bats affect me," Alo said of her mindset. "I know my freshman year and years previously I probably would have let it. And this year, I’m just really locked into what I’m doing and have grown up a lot."

As Alo rounded the bases, Gajewski stood in the visitors dugout stewing over the Cowgirls' missed opportunities.

"It’s the difference between our offense and their offense right now or what they are," he said. "When you walk them, they make you pay."

OU's Hope Trautwein (15-0) earned the win in relief despite struggling with her command out of the bullpen. The Sooners' right-hander matched a season-high with four walks allowed and gave up her second earned run of the season — the first since Feb. 25 — as the Cowgirls scratched a run back in the sixth inning.

The 2022 Big 12 Tournament begins Thursday afternoon at Oklahoma City's USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

