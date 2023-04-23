STILLWATER — Oklahoma State's top priority this offseason was finding a playmaker.

The Cowboys accomplished that. On Sunday, coach Mike Boynton and OSU secured an official commitment from East Carolina transfer Javon Small, a sophomore guard from South Bend, Indiana.

Small is the first transfer addition for OSU this offseason. The Cowboys have lost five players to the portal this offseason, including senior guard Avery Anderson, who committed to TCU on Saturday.

The 6-foot-2 sophomore averaged 15.8 points, 5.6 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 18 games last season, before a knee injury sidelined him for the final two months of the season.

Small was consistently tied to OSU throughout his transfer portal process, eventually selecting the Cowboys over Oklahoma and Ohio State after taking an official visit to Stillwater this past week.

Ranked as the No. 13 uncommitted prospect in the transfer portal according to On3Sports, Small is a strong signing by Boynton.

Small fits what Boynton was searching for in the portal, saying last month, “We’ve got to get deeper. We’ve got to get probably more dynamic in terms of playmaking front court, obviously we got to get more skilled there.”

His role already appears decided heading into next season, with the Cowboys retaining John-Michael Wright and losing Anderson and Caleb Asberry. Small displayed his playmaking ability last season with the Pirates, and his 33% shooting from 3-point range helps ease the burden of losing Asberry.