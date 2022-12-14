JaKobe Sanders anticipates signing with Cowboys, helping fortify the offensive line: 'I finally get to make it official'

STILLWATER — It wasn’t all that hard of a decision for JaKobe Sanders.

Stillwater High School’s center received a phone call from Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy, and his son, Gage — who doubles as one of Sanders’ closest friends and quarterback — informing Sanders that the Cowboys were offering him a scholarship. Sanders didn’t need much time to think.

He verbally committed to OSU on Jan. 25, and now almost a year later, Sanders is expected to sign with the Cowboys on Dec. 21, the first day of the early signing period in college football.

“I’m feeling great,” Sanders said. “I finally get to make it official.”

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound Sanders is tabbed as a three-star recruit and the No. 17 prospect in the state, according to 247Sports. He is coming off a Class 6AII state championship win against Choctaw, with the center helping the Pioneers complete an undefeated season and win their first gold ball since 1967.

During his time at Stillwater, Sanders snapped the ball to Gage Gundy, as well as his older brother, Gunnar Gundy.

“It’s kind of crazy,” Sanders said of being close to Mike Gundy for so many years. “I’ve been friends with Gage since the fourth grade, I’ve been everywhere with that family. I blocked for Gunnar when I was a freshman and then played the last two years blocking for Gage.

“It’s kind of unique that I was able to block for my (next) coach’s two kids.”

The OSU ties don’t stop at blocking for Gundy’s sons.

Sanders’ grandfather, Robert Turner, played fullback for the Cowboys from 1973-76, blocking for OSU great Terry Miller, who was recently inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.

“It’s crazy being able to continue his legacy there,” Sanders said. “I’ve been around those old players and listened to their stories of Oklahoma State and just how special the place is. It’s just amazing being able to continue what he started.”

Sanders is planning to sign with the Cowboys next Wednesday at Stillwater High School during a ceremony put on by the school. He will be surrounded by his family and high school coaches, and even said Gundy and OSU offensive line coach Charlie Dickey might make an appearance.

Shortly after signing, Sanders plans to enroll early, meaning he will start classes and join the team in January.

“It’s kind of weird because we just got done with winning a championship game and now I’m preparing to be in college in less than a month,” he said.

Sanders is one of three offensive linemen in OSU’s 2023 recruiting class. He is joined by Jack Endean, a tackle from Tanque Verde in Tuscon, Ariz. and Gage Stanaland, an interior lineman from Jim Ned in Tuscola, Texas. Both are three-star recruits.

The Cowboys also added offensive tackle Dalton Cooper on Wednesday, a transfer from Texas State who will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Sanders said he has developed a relationship with Endean, with the pair consistently texting one another.

“When I got hurt in the earlier part of the season, he ended up texting me and asking how I was doing and all that,” Sanders said. “We also followed up when (Tanque Verde) was in the playoffs and when (Stillwater) was in the playoffs and he congratulated me on my state championship.

“So, I’ve got know him a little bit.”

Sanders and the rest of the class are joining an OSU offensive line that struggled this season, with the Cowboys allowing 26 sacks and averaging 3.5 yards per carry, ranking second to last in the Big 12.

So, what is he trying to accomplish this season?

“Just coming in here, trying to fill these spots and get us some more depth on the (offensive) line,” Sanders said. “Being able to secure positions, just able to be comfortable in that position, and have people when people do get hurt unfortunately and be able to run the ball and pass block and score points.”

Sanders has also built a relationship with Dickey, who calls Sanders up to three times a week.

“We talk football, we talk family, we talk school, sometimes we just talk life,” Sanders said of his relationship with Dickey. “He’s a great guy, a great coach and I’m excited to be playing for him.”