STILLWATER — Jacie Hoyt prioritized one thing when scouring through the transfer portal.

“Kids who had won,” the first-year Oklahoma State coach said.

By the time she’d started rebuilding the Cowgirls’ roster this offseason, only four players from last year's group remained. Fifth-year center Kassidy De Lapp, forwards Taylen Collins and Macie James, and guard Lexy Keys.

So, Hoyt retooled in the transfer portal. By the time OSU tipped off against 64% of the roster consisted of transfers. In total, 10 players wore a Cowgirl jersey for the first time.

The trend? Winning.

“We were able to get a lot of those kids,” Hoyt said. “Just kids that know what it takes to win, want to win and had won at a high level.”

So far, the transfer-heavy roster has worked. The Cowgirls won 21 games and head to the NCAA Tournament as a No. 8 seed, playing No. 9 Miami on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Bloomington, Indiana. So, how did Hoyt assemble this group?

First, she brought guards Naomie Alantas and Landry Williams with her from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Alnatas won a regular-season conference title at UMKC before transferring.

Terryn Milton and Claire Chastain — both from Oklahoma — also came. Both played in the NCAA Tournament with UT-Arlington. Forward Lior Garzon saw the Sweet Sixteen with Villanova. Anna Gret Asi had a similar experience with Arizona.

Additionally, the Cowgirls added center Hannah Gusters — the highest rated high school recruit in OSU history — via the portal at the midway point of the season but she cannot play for OSU until next year.

There were concerns on Hoyt’s end about how this would all mesh together. But she takes pride in being the leader, and it’s her responsibility to turn all the individual players into one Cowgirl team.

“You really have to be diligent as you’re getting to know the different players on what they’re looking for and what their personalities are to making sure that’s all going to fit together,” Hoyt said. “I felt like we knocked it out of the park with that.”

Beyond that, OSU several international players play for the Cowgirls. Egharevba from Germany. Garzon from Israel, Alnatas from French Guiana and Gret Asi from Estonia.

Six come from in-state. Gusters and Jackson hail from Dallas and De Lapp and James from California. In terms of getting it all to mix, Hoyt points to several things.

But whenever the Cowgirls' season ends — whether on Saturday or two weeks from now — Hoyt will again look to retool in the portal. Five players — Chastain, De Lapp, Jackson, Milton and Alantas — are fifth-year seniors whose careers end when this year’s season ends.

Hoyt said OSU will again go to the portal again, an unfortunate reality of the new college landscape. But this 2022-23 roster is important to Hoyt for many reasons. Especially because it set the foundation for the future.

“Unfortunately, we always have to be thinking about it as coaches, that’s just the new norm,” she said. “So, we’re definitely going to have to go back to the portal and reload, but man I’m so excited about the foundation and the core group of players that we have from this season.”

Oklahoma State vs. Miami

1 p.m. Saturday, Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana

TV/Radio: ESPN, KTSB-1170

Records: OSU 21-11, 10-8 Big 12; UM 19-12, 11-7 ACC

Last meeting: On Jan. 2, 1991, Miami won 74-71 in Miami.

All-time series: Tied 1-1.