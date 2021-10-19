'It's not going to be just one person': Scoring will be a group effort for OSU women in 2021-22

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — When Jim Littell reconvened his team this past spring, Oklahoma State’s women’s basketball coach didn’t set out in search of his next, go-to volume scorer.
Littell knew his 2021-22 Cowgirls didn’t have another Natasha Mack, now playing professionally in Poland. And it doesn’t have the next Ja’Mee Asberry either; the guard from Tulsa joined Baylor this offseason.
So OSU’s 11th-year coach posed a different challenge to his team.
“We didn't ask anybody to go get 21 points and 14 rebounds,” Littell said Tuesday at Big 12 Basketball Media Days. “What we need is for a lot of people to elevate their game and expect more out of themselves and have higher expectations, and then we’ve got to do it collectively."
Missing their two leading scorers from a team that reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament a year ago, the Cowgirls have a scoring void to fill this season.
OSU received votes in the AP Top 25 preseason poll released Tuesday, but will open the season on Nov. 10 unranked. A key factor in whether or not the Cowgirls can crack those rankings in 2021-22 will be their ability to find offensive production in the wake of Mack and Asberry’s departures.
Three weeks away from tip-off against Colorado, OSU plans to attack the problem with a team effort.
“I think it's going to be different because it's not so centered on one person,” said sophomore forward Taylen Collins, a preseason All-Big 12 honorable mention. “I think it's more evenly distributed throughout the team. It's not going to be just one person scoring.”
Collins, aware that she has a bigger role to play after appearing in all 28 games as a freshman, spent her offseason working on new ways to score. She sharpened her skills driving and finishing at the rim ahead of her second season, but Collins spent the most of her time crafting a midrange game she feels needs to be more consistent.
“I know that being inside and playing around the elbow, those are a lot of shots that I could be getting,” Collins said. “So working on those and on how to create those shots is big.”
Forwards Kassidy De Lapp and Brittany Reeves will take over inside, and with different personnel, OSU’s style of play will be different, too. Littell expects the 3-point shooting of Lauren Fields, Lexie Keys, Nerfertali Notoa and transfer Chloe Mayer to factor into an offense that will fire from range more than it has in the past.
On the whole, OSU’s offense will operate more through its guards without Mack in the paint, and it’s why Littell has high expectations from Mayer and fellow transfer N’Yah Boyd.
Boyd, who arrived to the Cowgirls from North Texas, can score as a driver into the paint and also creates passing opportunities with her penetration. Littell expects her to be a double-digit scorer. And Mayer brings a shooting touch, having hit 38.4% of her 3-pointers in her last season on the floor at Butte College.
“The two point guards that we brought in with N'Yah Boyd and Chloe Mayer, both have got to contribute early and contribute on both ends of the floor,” Littell said.
Without a bonafide lead scorer, the Cowgirls will instead look to the collective in 2021-22.
Last season, they outpaced preseason expectations with a second-place finish in the Big 12. If they are to outstrip their seventh-place preseason Big 12 selection this year and reach a seventh NCAA Tournament under Littell’s leadership, it will require a group effort on offense.
"Some of them need to grow up pretty fast,” Littell said.