'It's not going to be just one person': Scoring will be a group effort for OSU women in 2021-22

“I think it's going to be different because it's not so centered on one person,” said sophomore forward Taylen Collins, a preseason All-Big 12 honorable mention. “I think it's more evenly distributed throughout the team. It's not going to be just one person scoring.”

Collins, aware that she has a bigger role to play after appearing in all 28 games as a freshman, spent her offseason working on new ways to score. She sharpened her skills driving and finishing at the rim ahead of her second season, but Collins spent the most of her time crafting a midrange game she feels needs to be more consistent.

“I know that being inside and playing around the elbow, those are a lot of shots that I could be getting,” Collins said. “So working on those and on how to create those shots is big.”

Forwards Kassidy De Lapp and Brittany Reeves will take over inside, and with different personnel, OSU’s style of play will be different, too. Littell expects the 3-point shooting of Lauren Fields, Lexie Keys, Nerfertali Notoa and transfer Chloe Mayer to factor into an offense that will fire from range more than it has in the past.

On the whole, OSU’s offense will operate more through its guards without Mack in the paint, and it’s why Littell has high expectations from Mayer and fellow transfer N’Yah Boyd.