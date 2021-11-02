'It's just a thing that comes with time': OSU TE Cassity finding confidence in the passing game

“It's a little different in practice than it is at home — we're goofing off a little more at home,” Cassity said of the dynamic with the quarterback he’s gleaning insights from.

“Whether it’s throwing with him after (practice) or talking to him about a certain concept and knowing what everyone else on the field is doing, not just myself. Being able to understand his progression through reads, who he's trying to focus on on certain plays, things like that."

The work paid off for Cassity on Oct. 16 at Texas, playing seven miles from Westlake. He caught a pair of passes for 32 yards in the Cowboys' Week 7 win over the Longhorns with friends and family on hand for the most productive receiving performance of his career.

"That was just crazy," Cassity said. "And, you know, there's no environment like that to play in. It was definitely a big one."

While Cassity found his groove, OSU regained depth at the position. Carter returned at Texas and is settling in from a back injury, and freshman Silas Barr — similar to Cassity — has moved from the offensive line to the tight ends room.

Cassity now has competition at tight end, but as recently as the 55-3 win over Kansas, the growth from Cassity's work and the value he can offer OSU in the passing game has been on display.