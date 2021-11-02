'It's just a thing that comes with time': OSU TE Cassity finding confidence in the passing game

STILLWATER — There are precious few comparisons to be made between Brennan Presley and Braden Cassity when it comes to speed.
One of them is Oklahoma State’s elusive, 5-foot-8 wide receiver who has scorched opposing defenses for five touchdowns in three games. The other is the Cowboys’ 240-pound defensive lineman turned tight end with five career receptions to his name.
But this fall inside OSU’s Sherman E. Smith Training Center, it’s Presley who’s burning rubber to keep up with Cassity, at least when it comes to securing a post-practice spot in front of the Jugs machine.
"I try to beat him to the Jugs after practice because I know if he gets on the Jugs, he's going to be there all day and I’ve got to wait for him to get off the field,” Presley said Monday. “He usually gets like 100 or 150 consecutive Jugs after practice every single day.”
In August, during fall camp, Cassity called catching passes the “hardest part of the transition” since moving to tight end in 2019.
Three months and eight games later, Cassity is up to five catches for 66 yards on the season. His 20-yard reception in the second quarter against Kansas marked his third in as many games and the longest of his career.
With a hefty commitment to the Jugs machine and after-practice route-running sessions with roommate Spencer Sanders, Cassity has carved out a role and grown accustomed to OSU’s passing game this fall.
“It's just a thing that comes with time,” Cassity said. “I've built more confidence with Spencer, as well. I'm always working at it. Every day actually. But I feel like it's been there. But I'm definitely still working at it and I'm going to keep working at it."
Before he came to OSU, Cassity had one career offensive snap under his belt. He still remembers the key details from the play.
Deployed as a blocker, the lifetime defensive end did what was natural and “flat-backed” the opposing defender in front of him. With help from Cassity’s block, a Westlake High School (Austin, Texas) teammate scored.
Simple as that.
But the redshirt junior didn’t see the offensive side of the ball again until he moved to tight end midway through his freshman season at OSU, and got most of his work on special teams until a preseason injury to Logan Carter thrust Cassity into the No. 1 tight end role for the 11th-ranked Cowboys in 2021.
In the elevated role, Cassity went to work on improving as a pass catcher.
He’s become good friends with the Jugs machine, as Presley lamented, and is spending extra time catching passes from Sanders. And Cassity is leaning even more heavily on Sanders — his “loud”, video game playing roommate — to learn more about the offense and his place in it.
“It's a little different in practice than it is at home — we're goofing off a little more at home,” Cassity said of the dynamic with the quarterback he’s gleaning insights from.
“Whether it’s throwing with him after (practice) or talking to him about a certain concept and knowing what everyone else on the field is doing, not just myself. Being able to understand his progression through reads, who he's trying to focus on on certain plays, things like that."
The work paid off for Cassity on Oct. 16 at Texas, playing seven miles from Westlake. He caught a pair of passes for 32 yards in the Cowboys' Week 7 win over the Longhorns with friends and family on hand for the most productive receiving performance of his career.
"That was just crazy," Cassity said. "And, you know, there's no environment like that to play in. It was definitely a big one."
While Cassity found his groove, OSU regained depth at the position. Carter returned at Texas and is settling in from a back injury, and freshman Silas Barr — similar to Cassity — has moved from the offensive line to the tight ends room.
Cassity now has competition at tight end, but as recently as the 55-3 win over Kansas, the growth from Cassity's work and the value he can offer OSU in the passing game has been on display.
"He has a willingness to just get out there even after full practice and continue to work on the things he knows he needs to work on or that he wants to work on," Presley said. "I think you see it in the game."