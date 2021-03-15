'It's been a hell of a grind:' OSU coach Mike Boynton is enjoying March Madness and all the stress it brings

Boynton just coached his team through arguably the toughest stretch in college basketball this season and will now face the toughest No. 13 seed in the field. Liberty has won 23 of its 28 games and hasn’t lost a game since Jan. 15.

The Cowboys aren’t expecting things to get any easier, so they used Monday as a rest day as they get prepared to dive into the Liberty matchup starting Tuesday. They also went through another round of COVID testing at 11:30 p.m.

“Our guys do need some time away physically and mentally,” Boynton said in a Zoom with media Monday morning. “It’s been a hell of a grind. We played seven games in 14 days to end this season and all seven were against teams in the top-20 and only one of those games was at home. Our guys acquitted themselves pretty good, but I needed a break (Sunday).”

The last two weeks have been a brutal stretch for OSU, but this is what March Madness looks like for a team with a legitimate chance at making a deep run in the postseason. The Cowboys are going through a taxing end-of-the-year schedule, but Boynton said he "would take this grind every single day."

“Every single time, no question about it,” Boynton said. “I don’t know anything else.”