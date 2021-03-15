'It's been a hell of a grind:' OSU coach Mike Boynton is enjoying March Madness and all the stress it brings

Mike Boynton’s internal clock woke him up at 5:30 a.m. Sunday morning because that’s just how his body works.
He would have preferred to sleep in after OSU just finished playing three games in three days in Kansas City to reach the championship game of the Big 12 Tournament for the first time since winning the conference tournament in 2005.
The Cowboys lost 91-86 to a Texas team that played two games in three days. Boynton wanted a later start the following morning, but his body wouldn’t let him.
“My body is just conditioned that way,” Boynton said.
Boynton tried to exhaust himself by hopping on a stationary bike in hopes of getting back to sleep. He even took an Advil PM pill at 9 in the morning to see if that would do the trick. Boynton was in desperate need of some rest. Neither remedy worked.
He joined his team to watch OSU be announced as a No. 4 seed on the Selection Sunday later that evening. The Cowboys left for Indianapolis shortly after hearing their name included in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017. OSU will play No. 13 Liberty at 5:25 p.m. on Friday at the Farmers Coliseum.
Weather delays forced OSU to touch down in Indianapolis later than expected, and the Cowboys were greeted with COVID-19 testing at 1 a.m. Monday morning.
Boynton just coached his team through arguably the toughest stretch in college basketball this season and will now face the toughest No. 13 seed in the field. Liberty has won 23 of its 28 games and hasn’t lost a game since Jan. 15.
The Cowboys aren’t expecting things to get any easier, so they used Monday as a rest day as they get prepared to dive into the Liberty matchup starting Tuesday. They also went through another round of COVID testing at 11:30 p.m.
“Our guys do need some time away physically and mentally,” Boynton said in a Zoom with media Monday morning. “It’s been a hell of a grind. We played seven games in 14 days to end this season and all seven were against teams in the top-20 and only one of those games was at home. Our guys acquitted themselves pretty good, but I needed a break (Sunday).”
The last two weeks have been a brutal stretch for OSU, but this is what March Madness looks like for a team with a legitimate chance at making a deep run in the postseason. The Cowboys are going through a taxing end-of-the-year schedule, but Boynton said he "would take this grind every single day."
“Every single time, no question about it,” Boynton said. “I don’t know anything else.”
Boynton and his players have been all about embracing the challenge since the process started for them in the offseason. The players didn’t bail on OSU when the NCAA imposed a one-year postseason ban on the Cowboys for actions committed by a former staff member well before the current players joined the program.
The Cowboys didn’t complain when the Big 12 rescheduled postponed games that left OSU ending the regular season with five consecutive games against top-20 opponents, with three of them being ranked in the top 10. OSU responded by winning four of those games. And the Cowboys aren’t complaining now after receiving an NCAA Tournament seed that ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi called a mistake.
OSU was given a 4 seed after tallying nine top-25 wins that included six top-10 teams while winning five of its past seven games -- all against ranked opponents. West Virginia lost its last two games to OSU but still received a No. 3 seed in the same region as the Cowboys. Boynton said he was surprised to see OSU as a 4 seed but is happy to have the opportunity to play.
“I’m not going to gripe,” Boynton said. “You’ve got to beat good teams if you’re going to be in this tournament. I thought we should have been a 3 but it is what it is. We’ll get to play. If we’re good enough we’ll beat some teams that are going to move on in this event. And that’s the only way really -- I guess to go out there and show that we deserved a little bit better -- is to go out there and play really well and continue to move on.”