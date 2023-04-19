STILLWATER — By the time Oklahoma State takes the field at Boone Pickens Stadium against Central Arkansas on Sept. 2, offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn will be 54 years old.

He is entering his 13th season within the OSU program, a tenure quietly approaching the likes of former coach Pat Jones’ 16 years with the Cowboys, and current head coach Mike Gundy’s 23 (and counting).

That means 13 offseasons under Dunn. Three as an offensive coordinator and 10 as a wide receivers coach. But this current one is memorable. Why? It's been one of the hardest.

“It has man,” Dunn said. “I’ve sat down and talked to my wife a lot about this stuff, and I’m just like, ‘What the hell?’ But really, it’s what’s new? It’s been three years.”

There was a transfer portal exodus on OSU's offense, a situation that isn't unique to the Cowboys, Dunn points out. Not only did the offensive staff work to replace the lost talent, but the implementation of more traditional tight end and fullback packages to assist in blocking schemes was also a priority.

Oh, there's also a quarterback battle going on.

But, Dunn brings up an interesting point. None of his three offseasons as offensive coordinator have run smoothly. Shortly after getting promoted to OC in January 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic brought sports to a halt.

“I mean I don’t get a damn month and all the sudden I’m sitting at my house on a Zoom meeting with however many guys,” Dunn said.

Months later came social injustice and unrest. “Just the turmoil and stuff. That was the first year,” Dunn continued.

Then, NCAA Transfer Portal and name, image and likeness legislature began affecting college football. The Cowboys were the hardest hit this past offseason in those categories, losing eight offensive players in the portal, including starters like quarterback Spencer Sanders, tailback Dominic Richardson and wide receivers Bryson Green and John Paul Richardson.

“In 2010, 2011, you weren’t losing eight guys to the portal and trying to re-find yourself as a team and reestablish culture,” Dunn said. “It’s been a fun, unique, window.”

So how does he reflect on the past three offseasons? By examining the Cowboys' success.

“I don’t know for a fact, but I’m pretty sure that we are the only team that has had a winning record over that stretch of time,” Dunn said. “For three years in a row, every year, winning record. And I would venture to guess, that having said that, that we probably have the highest winning percentage too, or at least the most wins, I don’t know how many games people play and stuff.”

Schools like Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and Ohio State dominate the Cowboys' recent success nationally, but within the Big 12 Conference, Dunn’s points ring true.

In the past three years, OSU’s 27 wins lead all others. The .711-win percentage ranks first. Compared to the nine other Big 12 schools, OSU is the only one with three-straight winning records since the pandemic.

“Was last year’s final five games of the season the hardest thing for me as a coach?” Dunn continued. “It’s been a good little ride here, test for three years, let alone five games. But I’m in the right spot because we’re winning still.”

It’s a new age of college football, and Dunn is adjusting to it. He says he’s grown as a person and coach through it all.

Figuring out where the Cowboys’ offense will be next season won’t be known until September, Dunn said. He’s excited about different aspects of the team. The reinvention of run blocking schemes and the wide receiver corps being healthy for the first time in years are among them.

But there’s the massive task of replacing a four-year quarterback. Then, making sure it all works cohesively.

“Us as a coaching staff and a team and certainly as a fan base think it’s just going to be the same thing year after year, and it really is not,” Dunn said. “Because it’s evolving all the time.

“So, we’ve got to take a deep breath here once in a while and just go, ‘OK hey man, do we continue to get it done?’ We’re getting it done. I’m excited to be at a place that we are.”