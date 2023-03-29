STILLWATER — Whenever Oklahoma State wraps up a spring practice, players will slowly trickle out of the locker room back home.

Grab dinner, finish homework, relax a little. But then, players will slowly pour back into the facilities late in the evening.

There are tight ends and linemen. Defensive back and quarterbacks.

But most important are the tailbacks.

The Cowboys pivoted their approach to the run game this offseason, revitalizing run blocking schemes with the additions of tight ends and fullbacks and new run packages.

“I have made it very clear to (Kasey) Dunn what I want to do rushing the football and to Bryan (Nardo) what I want to do stopping the rush,” Gundy said. “We’re going to work extremely hard over the next 12 practices.”

It results in studying. A lot of it, and some extra time watching film is needed.

“Personally, I feel it’s going well,” Nixon said. “It’s a lot to adjust to but I feel like the guys are doing really good. It’s really just coming together and just working to learn this.”

There’s also new players within the running back ranks. OSU signed Michigan State transfer Elijah Collins in early January,

“I mean, as soon as he got here, ‘Hey coach, can I get this? What is this?’ He’s always up there at the office. ‘Hey let’s go watch film. Let’s go do this,’” Nixon said.