“It was a life-changing season for everyone": Lessons and memories persist for OSU's 2011 Big 12 Championship team

Belief through visualization helped Smith to 646 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 2011, but it was even more crucial in the years that followed after football.

Smith signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after leaving OSU in 2013 and didn't last long. Life after football proved to be an abyss.

"I lost myself; I didn't know who I was,” Smith says. “It was a part of me that definitely just disliked myself; I felt like I should have done something else in my life. I didn't know I didn't know that I had to truly endure that and embrace that moment of being lost. And understanding again, who I needed to be.”

Regaining his footing required Smith to return to the visualization exercises he employed during that 2011 season.

“I had to literally go back and visualize myself as someone who could be successful,” he says. “And it took a couple years, I'm not gonna lie. But if I did not reflect on that stuff, I’d probably still be lost with it.”

Smith now teaches U.S. Government and Oklahoma history at Union, his alma mater, where he also coaches running backs, imparting the wisdom of self-belief that saved him onto his students and players.