“It was a life-changing season for everyone": Lessons and memories persist for OSU's 2011 Big 12 Championship team

STILLWATER— To the disbelief of many who had a role in it, Oklahoma State’s 2011 Big 12 Championship season is 10 years old.
A decade stands between the late night in Tulsa, the comeback at Texas A&M, two overtimes in Ames, a Bedlam conference-clincher and Fiesta Bowl Glory. And the young men who produced those Saturday classics are now celebrating 30th birthdays, starting families and moving into second and third careers.
Many of them still wonder what would have happened if they’d gotten to play LSU in the Superdome.
“It's hard to tell people that you should have gone to the national championship,” leading tackler Daytawion Lowe says. “People don't want to hear that. But we would have won it if we’d been there.”
“That year they could have been the best team in the country,” Mike Gundy said on Monday. “We'll never know but we very well could have been.”
On Saturday night, a collection of familiar faces from the past will gather in Stillwater when the Cowboys’ only conference champions since 1976 are honored at halftime of No. 19 OSU’s matchup with No. 21 Baylor.
Among the Cowboys expected to return are Brandon Weeden, Tracy Moore and Jeremy Smith.
Ten years have passed since 2011, and fans can count on the memories and similar ceremonies down the road commemorating the 20th, 30th and 40th anniversaries of the finest season of the Mike Gundy era to date.
But for many of the Cowboys who experienced 2011, the moments and lessons of that season have lived on differently, enduring well beyond football, traversing life crossroads, fatherhood and grief.
“It was a life-changing season for everyone,” says then-co-defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer.
Ahead this weekend’s celebration of the 2011 Big 12 title-winning team, here are some of those stories.
Brandon Weeden: quarterback (2008-11)
Seven-year-old Cooper Weeden used to spend hours watching videos of all kinds on YouTube. Then one day, while Brandon wasn’t home, his wife Melanie typed his name into the search bar.
The first result was a video titled “Every Weeden to Blackmon Touchdown”. Cooper was sucked right in.
“He's watched that hundreds of times,” Weeden says. “He started that at 4 and he’s 7 now, and I know he watched it a couple weeks ago. I think he's starting to get it."
2011 is far enough in the past that Weeden’s own sons — Cooper and 4-year-old Case — are beginning to know who their dad was and what transpired that season. On a given night in the Weeden household, father and sons might be found watching clips from the routs against Kansas and Baylor or the big wins over the Oklahoma and Stanford.
“They get fired up watching,” Weeden says. “I’m sitting there with them, and maybe they think Dad was a halfway decent quarterback. That’s what it’s all about for me, man."
His son’s are picking up on the lingo, too.
“They’ll be like ‘That was a bomb, dad’ or 'that throw was a dime,’” Weeden says with a laugh.
Cooper is now playing quarterback in his flag football league. There’s a part of his dad that wishes his son stuck to golf and baseball. But there’s also pride in watching son take after him, and in the way his sons gravitate to the footage from his OSU past.
“I don't care what anybody thinks about me as long as I have my kids' respect and I can know I’ve made them proud,” Weeden says. “They're the two people who I care about their feelings about me as a person, more than anybody else. So it’s pretty cool to see him watch clips and get pretty fired up.”
Jeremy Smith: Running back (2009-12)
When Jeremy Smith thinks back to 2011, he remembers a hypnotist named Paige Wacker who he and other teammates saw regularly.
“She would just talk to us and have us imagine ourselves making plays, imagining ourselves being successful,” Smith says. “It was a whole thought process of just believing in yourself.”
Belief through visualization helped Smith to 646 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 2011, but it was even more crucial in the years that followed after football.
Smith signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after leaving OSU in 2013 and didn't last long. Life after football proved to be an abyss.
"I lost myself; I didn't know who I was,” Smith says. “It was a part of me that definitely just disliked myself; I felt like I should have done something else in my life. I didn't know I didn't know that I had to truly endure that and embrace that moment of being lost. And understanding again, who I needed to be.”
Regaining his footing required Smith to return to the visualization exercises he employed during that 2011 season.
“I had to literally go back and visualize myself as someone who could be successful,” he says. “And it took a couple years, I'm not gonna lie. But if I did not reflect on that stuff, I’d probably still be lost with it.”
Smith now teaches U.S. Government and Oklahoma history at Union, his alma mater, where he also coaches running backs, imparting the wisdom of self-belief that saved him onto his students and players.
“You have to believe that at the end of this tunnel, there's that pot of gold,” Smith says. “You just have to embrace the journey.”
Glenn Spencer: Co-defensive coordinator
The night before OSU’s 30-29 win over Texas A&M, Glenn Spencer flew home from his wife's funeral, watched tape in his office with his sons and felt the love from his players.
“Every one of them came by to see me,” Spencer recalls. “‘We’re glad you're here,’ they said. The guys were hugging my neck, saying ‘we're going to get this done for you, coach,’”
The next day, every Cowboy wore stickers on their helmets with Angela Spencer's initials on them.
A week earlier, the Cowboys won 59-33 at Tulsa in a game that ended at 3:35 a.m. On that same September night, 62 miles away in Stillwater, Spencer's wife died at the end of a long battle with heart problems. In the early weeks of what would become the most successful season of his professional career, Spencer was mired in immense personal loss.
“It's hard to put words to that year because there were so many emotions going on,” he says. “It was a tough year. But there is a joy I have looking back on that year and what those kids accomplished. I just hope I did them right.”
Spencer spent all of five days away from the program, returning that following Friday in time to coach the comeback win over the Aggies. Grappling with grief, football — and work and the players he worked with — became Spencer’s refuge in the fall of 2011.
There was therapy in coaching through heartache, one that gave Spencer a chance to get “really real with those young men,” which he still relishes 10 years later as the defensive coordinator at South Florida.
“I told them tragedy is going to happen in your life, too,” Spencer says. “You're not going to win 12 games every year. You're going to get laid off from a job and have bad experiences in your family. And so they got to kind of share that moment in my life and see how I reacted.”
“He was courageous, selfless, dedicated and an example of a role model,” former defensive lineman Richetti Jones says. “Everyone knew what it was to be a man of integrity.”
“That’s as gratifying as any win,” Spencer says. “Because you know that’s something that will last last a lifetime”
Jamie Blatnick: linebacker (2008-2011)
Jamie Blatnick remembers a quote from defensive coordinator Bill Young that summed up the approach of the Cowboys’ defense in 2011: “I don't wanna hear about the labor, just show me the baby.”
The point? Doesn’t matter how you get there or what happens along the way — just get the job done.
The saying may be past its time, but the approach that OSU defense took still remains with Blatnick in his role as a strength coach at OSU.
“We were gonna line up and we're gonna beat you guys,” Blatnick says. “I don't care what it takes, I don't care how many snaps. Double overtime. Triple overtime. We’re going to get the job done. And I’m still that way to this day.”
Daytawion Lowe: safety (2009-13)
There’s a horse residing in Spencer, Oklahoma, that goes by the name “Lowe’s Rolling Wagon”. It belongs to the safety who led the Cowboys with 97 total tackles in 2011.
Daytawion Lowe has held several jobs since leaving OSU — installing heating and air systems, delivering appliances for Lowe’s (the irony is not lost on him) among them — and now he’s making a foray into horse racing with a verve that harkens back to his sophomore season.
“If our goal is to win this race, then we know we're going to take all the proper steps in preparation, just like we did in 2011,” Lowe says.
“That year taught me anything can happen if you work hard,” he says. “If you ever want something you’ve got to be bought in like we were that year. With these horses I’m working with now you can't expect to win a race feeding them puppy chow. You’ve got to prepare them right.”
Lowe has plans to run “Lowe’s Rolling Wagon” at Remington Park when quarter horse season begins in the spring.
Herschel Sims: Running back (2011)
The game most seared in the minds of many Cowboys from 2011, even 10 years on, is the double-overtime loss at Iowa State. Some agree that OSU took a win in Ames as given, and Herschel Sims is one of them.
“We had a goal to win the Big 12 and then we wanted to win a national championship,” Sims says. “And we had that in our hand and we let that slip away.”
It wasn’t the last time Sims felt he took something for granted.
In the spring of 2012, he was dismissed from the program and charged with two felony counts of second-degree forgery for stealing $700 from teammate Jeremiah Tshimanga. He later played at Lamar and Abilene Christian.
"Me not being able to finish my career at OSU, that was a huge life lesson and a huge turning point,” Sims says. “In my life, you know, kind of made me reevaluate a lot of things.”
Sims recently read a line in a book on leadership written by Tony Dungy that resonated with him: “You don't get to choose being an example”
Now an analyst at SMU, Sims teaches from his own experiences, warning his players against making the mistake OSU made in 2011 and the ones he made off the field that next year.
“In life, we take things for granted,” Sims says. There's somebody else out there who wants it just as bad as you do. So I try to let them understand that what they have is precious.”
Joe DeForest: special teams coordinator
Joe DeForest felt tears welling in his eyes in the moments immediately after the 41-38 Fiesta Bowl win. Standing on the turf at University of Phoenix Stadium as a celebration unfurled around him, DeForest allowed a realization to wash over him: After a decade-plus in Stillwater, it was time to go.
“My job was done at OSU,” he says. “We reached a pinnacle. And I followed through on a promise I made to my daughter.”
Ashley DeForest was in the first grade when her father left Duke for Stillwater to coach under Les Miles, and when DeForest arrived at OSU, he asked himself a question and made an unspoken pledge for his only daughter.
“How many coaches' kids can say they went from first grade to 12th grade in the same school?” says DeForest, then the Cowboys’ defensive backs and special teams coach.
So DeForest and his family, through new roles on the coaching staff, a transition from Miles to Gundy and offers for jobs elsewhere, remained in Stillwater for the next 11 years.
The roots of DeForest’s desire to keep his daughter planted came from his own upbringing in Titusville, Florida. It was there he came to know the importance of a community and family, and at Titusville High School he met Laura, the high school sweetheart he’d later marry.
DeForest wanted the same for his daughter. For years — DeForest is certain — Ashley overheard him on phone calls turning offers that could have advanced his career while taking his family thousands of miles from home.
It’s why he broke down in tears when Ashley, then a senior at Stillwater High School, found him at the end of the Fiesta Bowl.
“She came down on the field and said, ‘Dad, you can go now,’” DeForest recalls.
Weeks later, DeForest accepted a role as defensive coordinator at West Virginia.
Laura recently asked her husband about the biggest moments in his career. The 2011 Bedlam win is one. NC State’s Week 4 win over Clemson is another that just crept into the Top-5. But none rival what DeForest felt he achieved that night in Glendale, Arizona.
“My greatest coaching accomplishment in my 33 years of coaching was letting my daughter go to school in one place for 12 years,” DeForest says. “That is my greatest personal accomplishment. It had nothing to do with coaching.”