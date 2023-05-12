OKLAHOMA CITY — The ball off Kansas shortstop Haleigh Harper’s bat was chopped hard down the third-base line.

Oklahoma State third baseman Megan Bloodworth was in good position. An out could’ve stopped the bleeding. But an awkward bounce led to the ball being misplayed.

Shortstop Kiley Naomi dove to try and keep it in the infield. But it dribbled into the outfield grass. Outfielder Tallen Edwards threw it in to Bloodworth, but the damage was done.

The Jayhawks added an extra run. Harper was at second. Savanna Espy narrowly beat the throw at third.

“It’s wild. I don’t think they hit a ball hard in that last inning until that last out,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said. “I remember seeing so many hits like that, and then us not being able to make plays compounds and it’s tough to watch. I feel bad for our kids.”

A half-inning later, that final run proved to be the most important one.

On a Friday morning in Oklahoma City, OSU’s infield accounted for four errors, notably extending the seventh inning and allowing KU to pull off an 8-7 comeback win, eliminating the Cowgirls from the Big 12 Tournament.

“We take a lot of pride in our defense, and it has really let us down,” Gajewski said. “Our offense is coming around, starting to do the things that I know it can do, that is has done for the majority of this year.”

Defense is the latest factor of OSU’s late-game stumbles. Losers in 11 of the last 13 games, the Cowgirls (41-14) have been on the losing side due to offensive woes and pitching at times. But Friday belonged to defensive mistakes.

OSU entered the seventh with a 6-4 lead, quickly falling apart with some bloop hits and tough bounces off KU's bats.

“We’re in this infancy of learning how to play where people give you their best every day,” Gajewski said. “It’s been hard on us.”

But after severe weather postponed Thursday’s game in the fourth inning the OSU offense found rhythm Friday morning. The Cowgirls recorded 11 hits and seven runs, including a three-run homer from Katelynn Carwile in the fourth inning.

“I think it just shows how much fight we have,” Carwile said. “I don’t think it was a disappointment. Did it come out how we wanted it to? No, but I think our team is right there.”

Pitching has resulted in some problems. But against the Jayhawks (25-26), Kyra Aycock posted a strong outing after replacing Kelly Maxwell in the fourth.

KU instead benefited off defensive mistakes.

Naomi committed a fielding error and throwing error in the sixth, allowing Espy to cut into the Cowgirls’ lead. A fourth inning throwing error by first baseman Micaela Wark extended the inning.

Then, Bloodworth’s in seventh.

Attention now turns to the Cowgirls’ postseason fate. The NCAA Selection Show will be broadcast on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. Sunday. OSU is likely to earn a regional host bid, but the biggest question going into the selection show will be if a super regional bid can be earned.

To qualify, the Cowgirls would need to be at least a No. 8 seed as well as win their regional.

“We know we’ll be hosting that first round,” Gajewski said. “Beyond that, I don’t know. We’ll get what we deserve. We’ll take that and we’ll make the most of it.”

KANSAS 8, OKLAHOMA STATE 7

KU;003;010;4; – ;8;8;0

OSU;010;401;1; – ;7;11;4

Hamilton, Ludwig (4) and Richards. Maxwell, Aycock (4) and Tuck. HR: OSU, Carwile (2). W: Ludwig (5-8). L: Aycock (9-2). Save: None. T: 2:46. A: 2,944.

Big 12 Tournament

ASA Hall of Fame Stadium, OKC

Thursday

(5) Iowa State 8, (4) Baylor 1

(2) Texas 7, Texas Tech 6 (8 innings)

Friday

(6) Kansas 8, (3) Oklahoma State 7

(2) Texas) v. (6) Kansas, 4 p.m., ESPN+

Saturday

Championship, 2 p.m., ESPN2