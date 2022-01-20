“It’s pretty surreal”: OSU’s Oliver looks to Year 2 after breakout freshman campaign

STILLWATER — The passage of time, or lack thereof, wasn’t lost on Collin Oliver and Joe Bob Clements during the Football Writers Association of America virtual awards ceremony Monday night.
Only a year earlier, Oliver had just arrived at Oklahoma State. The Cowboys defensive end was among OSU’s early enrollees in 2021, choosing to forgo his final spring semester at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
The decision laid the foundation for Oliver’s record-setting debut campaign.
“(He) participated in our winter conditioning when he should have been getting ready for his high school prom,” Clements, OSU’s defensive line coach, said.
Twelve months later, Oliver sat on the awards Zoom as an FWAA Freshman All-American. The 6-foot-2 pass rusher was also recognized as the Most Inspirational Freshman of Year on Monday and finished as a finalist alongside Ohio State C.J. Stroud and Georgia’s Brock Bowers for the FWAA Freshman of the Year Award.
It’s an avalanche of accolades that comes at the end of Oliver’s breakout rookie season in Stillwater.
His 11.5 sacks, the most by any first-year player among Power 5 schools, led the Cowboys and set a new program record for a freshman. Oliver paced the nation’s best pass rush with 15.5 tackles for loss, too, as he emerged as OSU’s latest talent up front on his way to Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year honors.
“This is kind of crazy,” Oliver said. “A year ago I was in high school. All this stuff is coming right now. So it’s pretty surreal. I’m trying to take it in, little by little. Being humble and just trying to do me out on the football field.”
Clements said this week that he initially recognized the talent Oliver flashed in 2021 when the ninth-year assistant caught a first glimpse of him as a sophomore at Santa Fe. By the time Oliver arrived on campus in Jan. 2021, Clements was taken not only with the player but the person the Cowboys had in the young edge rusher.
The course of Oliver’s freshman season only reinforced his feelings.
“The game of football is going to take him a long way,” Clements said. “But his character and his work ethic and the type of young man he is is going to take him a lot further. He’s going to have success.”
Oliver recorded a half sack in his debut against Missouri State on the first weekend of September, but the sack parade didn’t begin until Oct. 2 when he took down Baylor’s Gerry Bohanon twice. That Week 5 performance kicked off a run in which Oliver recorded at least one sack in seven of OSU’s next eight games through the Big 12 Championship on Dec. 4.
With his rookie season in Stillwater behind him, Oliver has his eyes on Year 2 and building on the sterling showing he offered in 2021. He spoke Monday about becoming more versatile and tacking onto his 225-pound frame. OSU began winter conditioning this week.
“I definitely feel like I need to add a lot in terms of my pass rush arsenal,” Oliver said. “And strength is obviously one of the main things I feel like I need to add.”
With his place within the Cowboys' pass rush cemented headed into 2022, Oliver is set to be part of OSU defensive line that could prove even more fierce as the one that tallied 57.0 sacks this past fall.
Gone from the middle are transfer Jayden Jernigan and NFL Draft-bound Israel Antwine. But with veterans Brock Martin, Tyler Lacy and Brendon Evers set to return and Trace Ford expected back from the knee injury that robbed his 2021 season, the Cowboys have loads of firepower on the edge. And Oliver is looking forward to it.
“We’re going to have a lot of dude’s that have experience coming back. Trace, Brock and (Evers) coming back. I feel like we’re going to have a lot of success. That’s what excites me most is that we have a lot of experience and depth coming back.”