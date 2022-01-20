“It’s pretty surreal”: OSU’s Oliver looks to Year 2 after breakout freshman campaign

“This is kind of crazy,” Oliver said. “A year ago I was in high school. All this stuff is coming right now. So it’s pretty surreal. I’m trying to take it in, little by little. Being humble and just trying to do me out on the football field.”

Clements said this week that he initially recognized the talent Oliver flashed in 2021 when the ninth-year assistant caught a first glimpse of him as a sophomore at Santa Fe. By the time Oliver arrived on campus in Jan. 2021, Clements was taken not only with the player but the person the Cowboys had in the young edge rusher.

The course of Oliver’s freshman season only reinforced his feelings.

“The game of football is going to take him a long way,” Clements said. “But his character and his work ethic and the type of young man he is is going to take him a lot further. He’s going to have success.”

Oliver recorded a half sack in his debut against Missouri State on the first weekend of September, but the sack parade didn’t begin until Oct. 2 when he took down Baylor’s Gerry Bohanon twice. That Week 5 performance kicked off a run in which Oliver recorded at least one sack in seven of OSU’s next eight games through the Big 12 Championship on Dec. 4.