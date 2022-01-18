"It’s just one game": Cowboys set focus to TCU after toppling top-ranked Baylor

STILLWATER — Saturday’s 61-54 win over No. 1 Baylor will forever live in the lore of Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball program.
A first-ever road victory against an Associated Press No. 1 ranked team. The program’s fourth win overall over a top-ranked opponent; its first under fifth-year coach Mike Boynton in the final leg of a road trip that saw the Cowboys travel 3,254 miles to play three games in five days.
The win in Waco, which improved OSU to 9-7 and 2-3 in Big 12 play, will indeed carry a lasting shelf life. Everywhere except the Cowboys’ locker room, that is.
Because as OSU returns home to host TCU at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Wednesday, players such as Isaac Likekele aren’t harping on the historic win or hanging onto the viewpoint that topping the top-ranked Bears marks a change in direction for the Cowboys’ season. Not yet at least.
“I think we’re 2-3 (in the Big 12)?” the senior guard said Tuesday. “So it can’t really be that much of a turning point just yet. We’ve got to get above .500.
“We want to take credit for the win. Don’t get us wrong. But we just don’t want to supersize that win and keep it in our mind so much. Because us, personally, we know what it does to us as a team. As you saw, we went out there so flat against West Virginia and then we were flat against Texas Tech after having a big win here against Texas. We’ve just got to stay humble.”
The Cowboys are back on their home floor for the first time in 12 days Wednesday to host the Horned Frogs (12-2, 2-1 Big 12), who come to Stillwater riding wins over Kansas State and Oklahoma.
Led by sixth-year coach Jamie Dixon, TCU has been a prickly thorn in Boynton’s side. OSU is 2-7 against the Horned Frogs since the coach — who celebrated his 40th birthday on Monday — took over in 2017. TCU swept the season series in 2020-21 and arrives led by Mike Miles Jr., the sophomore guard Boynton once recruited who enters Wednesday pacing the Horned Frogs with 16.9 points per game.
"Maybe the best guard in the league,” Boynton said Tuesday. “A guy who's going to dominate the ball. He draws as many fouls as about anybody in the league. And he fouls about as little as anybody in the league and plays all the time. I'm trying to figure it out … he’s a load.”
While Likekele and his teammates are onto TCU, the students back on campus and fans who file into GIA Wednesday will come wondering if the win over Baylor did in fact set the Cowboys back on track.
OSU followed a 70-60 loss at West Virginia last Tuesday with a 21-point defeat at Texas Tech. Afterward, Likekele said the Cowboys were "in a bad place mentally."
In between the loss in Lubbock and Saturday's tip, Boynton said, came "honest" and "healthy" team conversations.
"Sometimes that talk is uncomfortable because we need people to do more or better than they’re currently doing," he said.
His Cowboys rebounded big at Baylor with a "level of determination" Boynton said he hadn't seen in a while. They jumped out to a 29-11 lead on the defending national champions. They got a career-best 19 points from Bryce Thompson and the late defensive stops OSU has been lacking.
“I’m proud of their response," Boynton said.
"We kind of play with desperation whenever we feel like our backs is against the wall, when we feel like people are doubting us or something like that," Likekele said. "That’s whenever we play our best.”
The victory sent the Cowboys onto a happy plane ride home and gave OSU a landmark win for 2022. But in the wake of a historic win, Boynton's players are putting Saturday in the rearview, intent to remain focused on what's ahead.
“I think it’s a step in the right direction," Thompson said. "But it’s just one game. We have to perform over and over."