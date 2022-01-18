"It’s just one game": Cowboys set focus to TCU after toppling top-ranked Baylor

STILLWATER — Saturday’s 61-54 win over No. 1 Baylor will forever live in the lore of Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball program.

A first-ever road victory against an Associated Press No. 1 ranked team. The program’s fourth win overall over a top-ranked opponent; its first under fifth-year coach Mike Boynton in the final leg of a road trip that saw the Cowboys travel 3,254 miles to play three games in five days.

The win in Waco, which improved OSU to 9-7 and 2-3 in Big 12 play, will indeed carry a lasting shelf life. Everywhere except the Cowboys’ locker room, that is.

Because as OSU returns home to host TCU at Gallagher-Iba Arena on Wednesday, players such as Isaac Likekele aren’t harping on the historic win or hanging onto the viewpoint that topping the top-ranked Bears marks a change in direction for the Cowboys’ season. Not yet at least.

“I think we’re 2-3 (in the Big 12)?” the senior guard said Tuesday. “So it can’t really be that much of a turning point just yet. We’ve got to get above .500.